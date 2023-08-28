Who is Yuki Kawamura? The Japanese talent who was not picked in the 2023 NBA Draft

Japan's national team's guard, Yuki Kawamura saved the day, as Japan beat Finland(98-88), eliminating them from medal contention in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Previously, Japan lost to Germany by a huge margin(63-81) of 18 points. As the team looked to recover from the loss, Japan had their next game scheduled for Finland. The game was a roller coaster, with Japan making a comeback win, after trailing by 10 in the third quarter.

The 5-foot-8 point guard came to the team's rescue, making clutch shots to save his team from elimination. Kawamura had 25 points for the night while dishing out 9 assists and draining 4 shots from deep. His clutch performance helped Japan prevail, as they'll now face Australia.

Expand Tweet

Yuki Kawamura, an undersized 5-foot-8 guard, has amazed FIBA fans all around the world. Being the phenomenal player he is, Kawamura was a draft prospect this year. This year's mock draft included as many as 130 players.

Out of all the prospects, Kawamura was the leading Japanese player. Playing in the B-League, the highest level of competition in Japanese basketball, Yuki is considered to be the best national player.

Why was Yuki Kawamura not picked in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Kawamura is a star in the B-League. Not only is he a fantastic scorer given his size, but his numbers are as efficient as one can imagine a prospect to have. Yuki averaged 19 points and 8 assists for the Yokohama B-Corsairs while shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.4% from deep.

Averaging these numbers while being an undersized point guard is truly impressive. Though Kawamura is just 5'8, the last undersized point guard to play well on the NBA hardwood was a 5-foot-10 Argentinian guard, Facundo Campazzo, who came in for the Nuggets' rescue in the 2021 playoffs.

All NBA fans are aware of Isaiah Thomas, the 5'9 guard who had a breakout season back in 2016 and 2017, leading the Celtics to playoffs. It is pretty evident that undersized guards don't fit in for the long term. Yuki Kawamura has the athleticism, which at his size would translate to better speed, quickness, and versatility.

Yuki Kawamura (Instagram)

Kawamura knows his way around the bucket, making shots over taller defenders. The game pace is quite different in the NBA. Given the average height of an NBA player is 6-foot-6, let alone the average size of a forward, Kawamura will definitely have a tough time trying to find his shots. Not only that but the regulations of international basketball are way different than NBA, including the court size.

While there might've been a lot of reasons why Yuki Kawamura wasn't considered by any team in the 2023 NBA Draft, his game is a great fit for international games, and the 22-year-old is the future of Japan's national team.