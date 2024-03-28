Why did Caleb Love transfer? Looking at Arizona guard's past decision to leave UNC

Former University of North Carolina (UNC) star Caleb Love moved from Chapel Hill to Arizona Wildcats in May. Love's decision to transfer to a new university was a bold move, considering his remarkable performance at UNC.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting at 37.8% from the field. So, what led Love to leave the Tar Heels?

What led to Love's decision to leave UNC?

During the 2022-23 season, UNC faced inconsistency issues, which resulted in the team falling short of its high standards. Love's performance also suffered, and he received criticism for his inability to make difficult shots. His partnership with RJ Davis did not prosper and resulted in offensive inefficiencies.

Love's assist numbers dropped to a career-low of 2.8 per game, and UNC struggled to find its rhythm, finishing with a 20-13 record, far from their previous runner-up position in the NCAA Tournament.

On Mar. 27, 2023, Love announced his transfer:

“I’ve taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player, and I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey,” Love wrote via X.

Initially, Love had planned to transfer to Michigan, but he eventually chose Arizona. After their win over Dayton in the NCAA Tournament's second round last weekend, Wildcats point guard Kylan Boswell had this to say about his teammate:

“I only knew what social media was feeding me — Caleb Love is a bad teammate, a distraction,” Boswell said. “I was open-minded about him coming in, but I really didn’t know how this was gonna go. But the first day I met him, I was like, oh, this is going to be fine.”

The mystery behind Caleb Love's Arizona Wildcats choice

Caleb Love #2, Keshad Johnson #16, Oumar Ballo #11, and Jaden Bradley #0 of the Arizona Wildcats.

Love chose Arizona because of his relationship with Wildcats assistant coach Steve Robinson. Robinson had recruited the 22-year-old during his high school days and was also his main recruiter for North Carolina.

"He was another main recruiter in this Arizona decision,” Love said (h/t News 4 Tuscon). “Him being here just gave me comfort. Just knowing that he was here and he had my best interests at heart."

Love's move has paid off, with a career-best 42% shooting accuracy unlocked with Arizona. To cap it off, he has achieved an average scoring rate that is nearly two points per game more than his previous best.

“At this point, all I care about is winning,” Love said. “I don’t care if I’m on the court, on the bench, or in the stands. I play Arizona basketball, and Arizona basketball is not about me.”

Caleb Love shines as an Arizona star

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball.

Love is currently performing at a rate of 18.1 points per game, which is the highest for the team at the moment.

During the 2023-24 season, Love has taken on the role of a leader for the Wildcats, with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while maintaining a 42.1% field goal percentage and a 34.7% 3-point field goal percentage.

The Wildcats have made it to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years under the guidance of coach Tommy Lloyd. On Thursday, they will have the first crack at advancing to the Elite Eight out of the tournament's remaining 16 teams.

If Arizona wins against Clemson in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and UNC defeats Alabama in the second game, Love would then have the opportunity to face off against his old team with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

