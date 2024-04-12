Why did Gabbie Marshall delete her Instagram? Exploring Iowa guard's comments following controversial call against UConn

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall has deleted her Instagram due to comments she has received online. This comes after a controversial late-game foul that cost UConn a chance to win the Final Four matchup against Iowa.

Following unpleasant comments and private messages, Marshall was done with social media and opted to delete it. She told reporters:

"I've deleted social media. I feel like it just kind of overlooked the fact that I played my butt off the whole game trying to guard her, trying to get over screens the whole game and feel like that one play just consumed everything. That's all anyone's talking about. They're not talking about the fact that it was a great game between two great teams."

With less than four seconds in the Final Four game, Iowa was beating UConn 70-69, as UConn's Aaliyah Edwards screened Gabbie Marshall. Edwards was called for an illegal moving screen, which was the right call, but many fans were angry that the ref called it with seconds to go.

After the game, Marshall said she received a lot of hateful comments, as she explained before the national title game:

"I've gotten a lot of hate comments," Marshall said during media availability before the national title game, via CBS2Iowa. "I don't know. I'm not the one that made the call. So I'm not sure why they're mad at me personally."

"When the right call's the right call, it's not fair to say you can't make that call with 10 seconds left when you can make it with 10 minutes, or two minutes left," Marshall said. "If it's the right call, it's the right call. It's out of my control to make the calls, but personally I thought it was an illegal screen and it's not like it was the first one of the game."

As Gabbie Marshall says, she did a good job shutting down Edwards in the game, as the Huskies player was limited to 17 points in 33 minutes.

Will Gabbie Marshall be going to the WNBA?

Gabbie Marshall finished her college career as a fifth-year senior, with all five years being at Iowa. She averaged just 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in her collegiate career.

Although Marshall was a key player for the Hawkeyes, the guard is not expected to be drafted into the WNBA or receive pro interest.