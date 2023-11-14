Why did Jared Grasso resign? Exploring the reasons behind Bryant HC’s departure

Jared Grasso took to social media on Monday to announce his resignation as the Bryant Bulldogs head coach. The team placed the 43-year-old on leave in late September, and he had been away from coaching for over a month.

In a social media post, Grasso cited personal reasons for stepping down from his position as the Bulldogs head coach. He wrote:

"My role as a father and husband is everything to me. The rigors of a coach's lifestyle and 3 young children can make that extremely challenging. My mental and physical health must come first at this time. I am excited for my children's practices, recitals, and Christmas shopping. In addition to celebrating winter holidays with my family for the first time in my career."

Grasso was placed on leave by Bryant on Sept. 27 amid a personal investigation. Four days later, he was arrested and charged by North Smithfield Police with "failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle" on Oct. 1. However, the charge was dropped earlier in November.

Following Grasso's recent statement, it doesn't seem that he will return to coaching anytime soon. As things stand, Phil Martelli Jr. is expected to remain as the interim coach for Bryant for the remainder of the 2023–24 season.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 after a 66-57 loss against Rutgers on Sunday. They will square up against Boston University on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Jared Grasso's record as Bryant HC

Jared Grasso was appointed as head coach of the Bryant Bulldogs in 2018. Across five seasons, he racked up a 79-67 record.

Grasso led the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the Northeast Conference during the 2020–2021 season, reaching the CBI quarterfinals. The following campaign, he took the Bulldogs to their only NCAA Tournament, finishing first in the NEC regular season and winning the NEC Tournament.

Last season, Grasso's Bulldogs finished fourth in the American East Conference. It was also his fifth and final year with the program.