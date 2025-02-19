“Why is JuJu’s pic her baby pic?”: Hoops fans hysterically react to ‘Euphoria’ meme with Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins and more

Fans are eager for 'Euphoria' to return after a three-year hiatus. As filming of the show's third season is now underway, update accounts have been sharing actors who will be joining the cast. Memes have also emerged, joking that unlikely faces will be turning up in HBO's hit show.

The Overtime women's basketball profile posted their take on the memes to Instagram on Wednesday. They joked that a handful of basketball stars, including Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins, will be joining season three of Euphoria.

Basketball fans shared their thoughts on the hilarious post in the comments. Some said that they initially thought the post was real or suggested that casting the basketball stars wouldn't be that far-fetched, as the show already added an athlete to its mix with Marshawn Lynch.

"Chat is this real."

A comment questions if the post by Overtime is sharing real information

"Omg why did they get me like that I said "😮" until I kept sliding."

Another comment admits they were fooled by Overtime's post

"Ngl after seeing Marshawn Lynch on the cast list this isn't far fetched."

"You see the VISION🤞🏽," Overtime hilariously replied.

An IG user says Overtime's Euphoria casting isn't too far fetched

Others appreciated the comical nature of the post.

"The government names is crazy😂😂😂😂"

A comment laughs at the real names of the players used in Overtime's post

"Y'all are funny."

A fan calls Overtime's post funny

"Now why is Juju's pic her baby pic😭😭😭😭"

"Cause Juju knew who she was at a very young age😇," Overtime replied with a Euphoria reference.

An IG user laughs at Juju's baby picture being used

Some hoops fans said they would watch the HBO drama if it featured the basketball players seen in Overtime's post.

"I would pay to watch ngl."

A fan says they would pay to watch a Euphoria season featuring the basketball stars

"I might watch that show just for them😂"

Another comment suggests they would watch Euphoria for the basketball stars

Juju Watkins vs. Paige Bueckers

While Watkins and Bueckers won't actually be Euphoria stars, they are stars on the court. Both are significant contributors to their ranked programs. Watkins serves as a sophomore guard for No. 4 USC, while Bueckers is a senior guard at No. 5 UConn.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Watkins is coming off a freshman campaign in which she won both the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the USBWA Freshman of the Year Award. Bueckers was a First Team All-American last season and was also named Big East Player of the Year.

The two talented guards pair up pretty nicely. The USC sophomore averages more points per game, with her 24.2 points putting her fourth in NCAA. She also has Bueckers beat in the rebound category, but the UConn guard reigns supreme in assists and field goal percentage.

Watkins and Bueckers won't see each other on the screen with Euphoria, but they could face off in March Madness.

