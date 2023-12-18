Why was Kim Mulkey ejected? Exploring the events that led to LSU HC’s ejection during the matchup against NW State

The LSU Lady Tigers head coach, Kim Mulkey, was ejected in their blowout victory over the Northwestern State Demons on Sunday. LSU won the matchup 81-36 in a game in which Angel Reese's performance was the overriding norm.

However, a black stain appeared with less than five minutes remaining in the game as Mulkey disputed some of referee Timothy Greene's calls. The coach appeared to be upset at a charge called on forward Aneesah Morrow. Greene then ejected the coach after giving her two technical fouls.

The coach had to be restrained by her players from coming to blows with the referee. Angel Reese was among those involved in preventing the escalation of the incident. After the game, Kim Mulkey surprisingly agreed with Greene's decision. She gave the following statement to the media regarding the incident:

"He did the right thing, I think I helped him. I said, 'I’m not leaving you. You better toss me.’ He had no choice. I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but that’s part of coaching."

LSU beat NW State: Kim Mulkey gets ejected

Apart from the ejection of their coach, the game was nothing but a happy occasion for the LSU Lady Tigers. The Baton Rouge side won the encounter with ease, leaving the home crowd energized at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Angel Reese led her squad in scoring with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes. Guard Flau'jae Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

Earlier in the season, Reese's and Johnson's mothers were involved in an online beef regarding a supposed lockerroom conflict among the star players. However, this doesn't seem to have affected the players on the field, as they continue to do well on the court.

With the victory, LSU moves to 12-1 and retains the No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll. Kim Mulkey's Lady Tigers will see action again on Wednesday night when they face Coppin State.