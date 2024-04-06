Why did Saniya Rivers transfer? Exploring potential reasons behind South Carolina guard's move

Saniya Rivers-led NC State Wolfpack lost 78-59 to her former team, the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four on Friday. The guard scored five points while shooting 2-from-11, including 1-of-3 from the 3-point range.

Saniya Rivers transferred from South Carolina after her freshman season, claiming she was not a good fit with the program. That year she averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing just 12.9 minutes.

Why did Saniya Rivers transfer?

Saniya Rivers was part of the 2022 championship-winning Gamecocks squad. In the finals, where SC beat UConn 64-59, Rivers played just five minutes and took one shot, which she missed.

Additionally, her freshman season was punctuated with many injuries. Saniya Rivers went from never missing a game in high school to sitting out with a broken nose, sprained ankles and a concussion at South Carolina. When she hit the portal, she said:

“I was not the piece of the puzzle they were looking for and the piece of the puzzle they wanted me to be. I know I’m good enough to play there, but the fit wasn’t what I thought it would be coming into my freshman year.” (via Star News)

During the pre-game conference on Thursday, Saniya Rivers maintained her stance and did not further explain why she left South Carolina. However, she added that she has maintained a good relationship with her former coach, Dawn Staley.

"She’s a great person. We still talk to this day, she congratulates me on accomplishments. I do the same thing. If it’s her birthday, I wish her a happy birthday. We saw each other (Wednesday), hugged it out." (via USA TODAY)

Staley, for her part, also shared that the two are on great terms.

"I often text with her and her parents. I texted them when they won and they found themselves in the Final Four," Staley said.

"I say this often: Once you're a part of our family, whether you stay or whether you transfer, you're always going to have me as a resource. You're always going to have me as someone that wants you to do extremely well."

Saniya River has improved immensely from her freshman season. This year she averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. When she joined as a sophomore, the guard was asked to lead the team. While she was hesitant, due to the presence of veterans on the team, she still took it up and did well.

With the Wolfpack's season done, they will return home with a lot to evaluate from their performance in the Final Four.

