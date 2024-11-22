Why did UConn freshman Liam McNeeley decommit from Indiana?

Before joining Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies, five-star recruit Liam McNeeley was aligned to play for the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite considering Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns as his potential destinations, the 6-foot-8 forward committed to the Hoosiers in Oct. 2023. His decision sparked from the program’s consistency and history of recruiting him, instilling a deep admiration for their culture.

However, in March this year, McNeeley requested Indiana for a release from his intention of commitment, leaving the program with zero high school commitments at the moment. He eventually joined the UConn Huskies.

Why did Liam McNeeley decommit from Indiana?

Liam McNeeley’s decision to decommitt came a day after Indiana had announced that coach Mike Woodson will return next year.

Despite the odd timing, McNeeley didn't confirm or deny that his move was related to Woodson’s retention by Indiana. He said that it was a personal decision, elaborating:

“It was definitely difficult, but I've got to do what's best for me and my family,” McNeeley said to Indiana Daily Student. “I called Coach Woodson, and he wished me all the best.”

Nevertheless, he contacted Mike Woodson to share his plans to reconsider his college destination.

"I personally reached out to Indiana, spoke with Coach Mike Woodson and had a direct conversation with him," McNeeley said to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

"I expressed my utmost respect for Coach Woodson, Indiana University and their devoted fan base."

The 15th-ranked player in the 2024 class shared that he's in conversation with programs like Kansas, UConn, Houston, Kentucky and others.

"Moving forward, I have had contact with several schools, including Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, Houston and many others," he said. "New Michigan head coach Dusty May said I was his first recruiting call. That was special."

Why did McNeeley join the UConn Huskies?

In April, Liam McNeeley committed to Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies. The program was days separated from its second consecutive title at the time, which was one of the reasons behind McNeeley’s decision.

"It felt like a perfect fit," McNeeley said to ESPN. “There's no reason we can't contend for a three-peat."

As a player at Montverde, McNeeley made nearly 45% of his 3-point shots and made more than 80% of his free throws. His strong shooting led to Dan Hurley pursuing him.

