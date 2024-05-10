"WHY WHY WHY?????" - Fans react to Duke transfer Christian Reeves committing to Clemson ahead of 2024-25 season

Fans are reacting to the decision of Duke Blue Devils transfer Christian Reeves committing to Clemson. Some fans welcomed the move, some were critical and some mocked the decision. Reeves announced his commitment to Brad Brownell's program on Thursday.

Reaves played for two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils. Surgery in the right ankle limited his appearance last season. He played 3 games in the 2023-24 season, averaged 1.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, and shot 66.6 percent from the field in 5.0 minutes per game. In the 2022-23 season, Reeves appeared in 13 games and averaged 1.5 points, shooting 72.7 percent from the field in 3.2 minutes per game.

As a high schooler, Reeves played for Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson. He was a four-star prospect and a top-150 talent.

Reeves chose the Clemson Tigers over Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Florida. Fans' reactions began to pour in as soon as Reeves announced his decision.

Some expressed surprise over the decision:

"WHY WHY WHY?????"

"What is going on in Durham ?"

Some fans shared criticism about the Duke coach, Jon Scheyer:

One fan said:

"Glad to see he is going to a better program with a much better coach. Congrats young man!"

"Unreal Scheyer can't keep his players" another fan wrote.

A fan pointed at the poor average of Reeves in the 2023-24 season:

"1.6 points a game! Major pick up!!!!!!"

Another fan opined how the Blue Devils program concentrated too much on studies and too little on sports:

"Very happy for this young man. Glad he realized that duke is full of nerds who don’t care about sports. Welcome to Clemson. Go Tigers."

Besides Christian Reeves, who else left Duke Blue Devils?

The program led by Jon Scheyer had 7 players entering the transfer portal this year. Some found their new basketball homes while a couple are undecided about the future. Christian Reeves left for Clemson Tigers, Mark Mitchell to Missouri, TJ Power to Virginia, Sean Stewart to Ohio State and Jeremy Roach went to Baylor. Jaylen Blake and Jaden Schutt have not decided on their next destination yet.

Christian Reeves had entered the transfer portal in early April. Boston guard Jaeden Zackery and former Cincinnati forward Victor Lakhin will join him.

