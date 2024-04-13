Duke Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all Blue Devils' players who've entered the transfer portal 

The Duke Blue Devils are among the high-seeded teams that got knocked out by a low-seed – specifically NC State – in this year's NCAA Tournament and are now looking inside to see what went wrong. Fortunately for Duke, there seems to be not a lot of folks leaving Durham anytime soon and they likely won`t have to start from scratch like a lot of lower-ranked teams.

Here`s a closer look at the players leaving Duke basketball, alongside some who intend to join the veritable hoops program.

Duke men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

As of now, only two names from Duke men's basketball have decided to enter the transfer portal: Power forward Mark Mitchell and center Christian Reeves (via On3).

With star Kyle Filipowski declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, however, losing two frontcourt guys to the portal means the Blue Devils need their spots filled and fast. Of course, they also need someone to replace starting guard Jared McCain who`s also declared for the draft alongside Filipowski.

#1. Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell is leaving Durham after two seasons with Duke basketball. The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward has been quite productive as a member of the Blue Devils in his two years there, averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his career thus far.

Mitchell appeared in 33 games and started in 32 of them. He was one of the more steady players on the team beefing up their frontcourt with Filipowski. But while his numbers look relatively modest, it doesn`t underly his value as a potentially solid contributor on the offensive end.

The youngster out of Kansas City has had multiple great games throughout the year for Duke basketball. Among these was a 15-point, five-rebound effort against the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He had his season-high performance in a 23-point, eight-rebound effort against Wake Forest in the regular season.

#2. Christian Reeves

A towering 7-foot-1 center out of Charlotte, Christian Reeves is leaving Duke basketball to potentially try and see where his physical assets and skillset would fit. He appeared in just three games for the Blue Devils this season and averaged a meager 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds on around 3.5 minutes per game.

Updated list of Duke men's basketball players in the transfer portal

NAME POSITION STATUS Mark Mitchell PF Undecided (Kansas State/Missouri) Christian Reeves C Undecided

Updated list of incoming transfers to Duke

There are no incoming transfers to Duke basketball as of yet, though there are a lot of players in their committed recruiting class. Notably, this includes five-star recruit Cooper Flagg from Montverde Academy and North Mecklenburg`s Isaiah Evans, among others.

Poll : Is Duke going to be better next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion