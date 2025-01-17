Wife Andrea sends sweet message to UConn HC Dan Hurley on his special day 

With the UConn Huskies taking a week-long pause in their basketball schedule, head coach Dan Hurley found time to focus on vital aspects of his role outside game preparation. While Hurley’s coaching responsibilities keep him occupied, his family ensured he had a special moment to celebrate his birthday.

Hurley’s wife, Andrea, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on his birthday. It features a photo of him alongside their two sons. The caption read:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!"

In the picture, the coach can be seen with his wife and two sons. It wasn't just his wife who wished Hurley, his son also made a heartwarming post for his birthday.

Coming back to his professional field, on Monday night, Dan Hurley and UConn associate head coach Kimani Young visited Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut. He went there to watch them take on Notre Dame High School from West Haven.

This trip was part of UConn’s efforts to scout Abdou Toure, a rising star in high school basketball. Director of Elite High School Scouting Ari Rosenfeld summarized Toure’s impact on the game.

"UConn head coach Dan Hurley was in with an assistant tonight for four [star] … swingman Abdou Toure. The Guinean national team star had a gritty 16 points … 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, five TO’s in a one-point loss," Rosenfeld said via SI.com.

Despite Toure’s team narrowly losing 54-53, the four-star swingman delivered a memorable performance. He even received a scholarship offer from UConn, as he revealed in a post on X/Twitter.

This recruitment effort comes as the race for top 2026 prospects remains wide open, with only a few players in 247Sports’ top 30 committing to programs.

Dan Hurley on balancing personal life and navigating team challenges

As UConn prepares to face Seton Hall, Hurley acknowledged that the team is navigating a challenging period. The absence of star player Liam McNeeley, who is recovering from an injury, presents an opportunity for opposing teams to take advantage of the Huskies’ reduced strength.

“This is obviously a really good time for people to play us with Liam [McNeeley] out," Hurley said during a pregame media session via MSN.com.

Hurley expressed that the team’s loss to Villanova revealed more encouraging signs than their victory over Providence.

“I felt really, really empty with the way that we played in that game [versus Providence]. There were more things to be excited about [versus Villanova]," Hurley said.

"Jaylin Stewart’s production … the shooting, scoring, and clutch shots by Solo [Ball]. Our ability to fight back and put ourselves in position to have a couple chances to win a great road game," he added.

The nation’s top-ranked player, Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 wing from Sherman Oaks, California, is among the most coveted talents in the class.

