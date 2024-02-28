Will Indiana make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Hoosiers' NCAA tournament odds

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10 in the Big Ten) find themselves on the outside of the March Madness picture. Historically, Indiana is usually safely within the NCAA field, but this year's IU team finds itself in need of a near-miracle. This isn't exactly normal in Bloomington.

Coach Mike Woodson has struggled with his team all year. The Hoosiers are limited on offense and are limping into late February ice-cold from battles with a punishing Big Ten.

Here's the skinny on the Hoosiers' NCAA hopes.

Will Indiana make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Not even the cheers of actor Chris Tucker have been able to lift the Hoosiers' sagging NCAA chances.

Almost certainly not. Teamrankings.com has the Hoosiers at a 1% chance of an NCAA Tournament bid. The Hoosiers have four remaining league games and need at least a 3-1 performance to take meaningful hopes into the Big Ten Tournament. Unfortunately, IU has to play Wisconsin and Michigan State at home and travel to Minnesota and Maryland.

Indiana NCAA Tournament History

Indiana's proud tradition is revealed in the Hoosiers' five NCAA Tournament titles in 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, and 1987. Those last three titles were under Bobby Knight. IU has reached the Final Four eight times, but the most recent came in 2002. For that matter, IU has only one Sweet Sixteen appearance (2016) in the past decade.

IU's all-time NCAA Tournament record is 68-36. IU is just 16-13 in the 21st century in the Tournament and 4-4 in the last decade. IU lost in the second round to Miami last year, 85-69.

Indiana March Madness Odds

Indiana is currently drawing odds ranging from +20000 to +100000 to win the NCAA Tournament. Odds to reach the Final Four for Indiana range from +10000 to +25000. Again, Teamrankings.com gives IU a 1% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana Basketball Strengths

Indiana is a competent defensive team, holding opponents in Big Ten play to just 42.4% shooting overall and 33.4% from 3-point range (both 3rd best in the league). IU has a fair amount of size, with its top three scorers standing 6-foot-8 or taller. That includes center Kel'el Ware, a 7-footer who can be dominant.

IU also utilizes its bench, playing ten players for 11 or more minutes per game. Mike Woodson is a veteran coach who should rarely be caught by surprise.

Indiana Basketball Weaknesses

Scoring and perimeter shooting are problems for IU. The Hoosiers are 213th in the nation in scoring (72.9 ppg) and 299th in 3-point shooting (31.5%). IU gives up 11.2 offensive rebounds per game and is outrebounded on average.

The Hoosiers have also lost eight of their last ten games, so a late-season run doesn't look likely.

Do you think IU can reach the NCAA Tournament? Or will the Hoosiers have to stay home? Let us hear your thoughts below in the comment section.