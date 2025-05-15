“Will be very missed. Love this guy”: Auburn fans react as Bruce Pearl’s assistant coach makes major career decision

Bruce Pearl's Auburn assistant coach Chad Prewett will be leaving the program to become a church minister after 11 years with the Tigers in a variety of roles. On Thursday, Auburn basketball took to Instagram to thank coach Prewett for his time with them:

Ad

"Thank you, Coach 🧡💙. Coach Prewett will be stepping away from our program to pursue a future in ministry. He leaves a legacy of over 30 years in coaching and over a decade with Auburn."

Ad

Trending

The announcement generated reactions from Auburn fans, who expressed their gratitude for the coach's contributions to the program. They also wished him well in his future endeavors:

"Wishing nothing but the best for Coach Prew! Can’t wait to see how God uses you in this next chapter of life!," a fan wrote.

"Best of the best!!! 👏🏼," another fan wrote.

"😭 will be very missed. Love this guy 🧡💙," a fan commented.

Ad

"Auburn Legend!" Another fan commented.

Auburn fans react to assistant coach Chad Prewett's departure on IG. Image via @auburnmbb

Here are more reactions from fans wishing Coach Prewett well.

Ad

"God bless you Coach! Wishing God’s peace and blessings as you move forward toward this calling!🙌🙌🙌," a fan commented.

"Love my dad and love AU basketball!!!" Prewett's daughter, Mallory Prewett, wrote.

"Good for him! Thank you coach! Hope God opens blessing beyond blessings for you going into ministry! War eagle and God bless," another fan wrote.

Ad

Auburn fans react to assistant coach Chad Prewett's departure on IG. Image via @auburnmbb

Bruce Pearl reacts to assistant coach leaving Auburn

Auburn men's basketball will be losing a key member of the coaching staff following a historic season. The Tigers, led by standout senior Johni Broome and star freshman Tahaad Pettiford, went on a record 32 wins last season, ending the campaign with a Final Four appearance at the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament.

Ad

On Wednesday, assistant coach Chad Prewett announced his decision to retire from college basketball to pursue opportunities in ministry. Following the announcement, Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl took X (formerly Twitter) to bid his assistant farewell.

"Thank you Chad and the entire Prew Crew," Pearl wrote. "Everyone knows what a great man you are, but few knew how great a basketball mind you have. You helped make Auburn Basketball history! Friends for life, I promise to keep the faith and family culture you helped build! Gods calling you!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Prewett joined the Auburn Tigers before Pearl's first season in 2014. He held a variety of roles, starting as a special assistant to the head coach. Prewett also became the program's director of basketball operations before becoming an assistant coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here