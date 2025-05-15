Bruce Pearl pens heartfelt note as assistant coach announces Auburn departure: "God's calling you"

Bruce Pearl bid farewell to Auburn assistant coach Chad Prewett on Wednesday after the latter announced his departure from college basketball. Pearl replied to Prewett's announcement on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Prewett for his service.

Pearl praised Prewett for helping create history at Auburn. He promised to foster the family culture that Prewett helped build in previous Tigers' teams during his time at Auburn.

"Thank you Chad and the entire Prew Crew," Pearl wrote. "Everyone knows what a great man you are, but few knew how great a basketball mind you have."

"You helped make Auburn Basketball history! Friends for life, I promise to keep the faith and family culture you helped build! God's calling you!"

Chad Prewett revealed the reason for his departure on X, sharing that he stepped away to pursue his new calling in ministry through UniteUS and other opportunities in spreading the Word of God.

He also thanked Bruce Pearl for allowing him to join his coaching staff at Auburn and spend the past 11 years with the Tigers.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Coach Bruce Pearl and the entire Auburn Basketball staff," Prewett wrote. "Thank you for a ride I will never forget. Five SEC Championships in the last eight years, two Final Fours, and countless memories that I’ll carry with me forever."

"But more than the accomplishments, it has always been about the journey. The relationships I’ve built with my brothers on this staff and the young men I’ve had the privilege to coach will remain the most cherished part of my time here."

How Bruce Pearl and Chad Prewett's Auburn fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Auburn Tigers headed into the 2025 NCAA Tournament feeling good about themselves. They secured the No. 1 seed in the South regional bracket after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-5 overall slate.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half of their Final Four showdown in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

The Tigers stamped their class in their first four March Madness games, beating Alabama State, Creighton, Michigan and Michigan State by an average of 12.8 points to book their place in the Final Four for the second time in program history.

Bruce Pearl and Chad Prewett's men fell short in their bid, however, to win the NCAA title, losing 79-73 to eventual champions Florida in the national semifinals.

