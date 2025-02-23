"Will be the steal of the draft": Fans react to Isaiah 'Slim' Evans' accuracy as Duke faces Illinois at Madison Square Garden

Duke star Isaiah 'Slim' Evans grabbed the headlines on Saturday night as he dominated the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Blue Devils' comprehensive 110-67 win at the Madison Square Garden. Evan's stellar performance in just 18 minutes off the bench ensured that coach Jon Scheyer emptied the bench early in the blowout win.

Ad

Evans matched his talented Duke teammate Cooper Flagg and tallied 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Evan's performance against Illinois.

"Will be the steal of the draft," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were in awe of the shooting by Isaiah 'Slim' Evans.

"Call this play “Slim” cause we run this at least twice a game for an open 3 from Evans," one fan tweeted.

"That’s a 5 star recruit right there!!" Another fan tweeted.

"SLIIIIIIIIM" One fan tweeted.

Isaiah 'Slim' Evans praised by coach Jon Scheyer

Isaiah 'Slim' Evans was a five-star prospect at North Mecklenburg High School and had to fight his way onto a loaded Duke Blue Devils roster that included Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach as the season progressed.

Ad

Against the Auburn Tigers on December 4, he made six first-half 3-pointers in an 84-78 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in front of the 'Cameron Crazies.'

After tallying 17 points, three rebounds and two blocks against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, Jon Scheyer was full of praise for Evan's performances despite not always getting significant minutes after his breakout game against Auburn.

"I'm just really proud of him (Isaiah 'Slim' Evans)," Scheyer said. "His resiliency throughout this season, sometimes playing more, sometimes playing a little bit less. End of the day, the belief has been there 100% and he's just worked.

Ad

"He comes in, and I think everybody knows the shot-making, but what I'm seeing is the blocked shots, the defending, the rebounding," Scheyer continued. "I couldn't be more proud of Isaiah and what he did for our team tonight, and what he's going to do going forward."

Evans averages 7.0 points on 46.6% shooting, including 45.8% from beyond the arc, 1.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 13.3 minutes a game this season, with the majority of those coming off the bench.

Isaiah 'Slim' Evans is hitting form at the right time as March Madness approaches and his teammate Cooper Flagg's presence will give the No. 3 ranked Duke Blue Devils fans hope of achieving something special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here