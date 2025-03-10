With eyes on a deep NCAA Tournament run, Flau'jae Johnson’s mom urges LSU fans to stay positive and trust the process

Flau'jae Johnson was on an incredible run with the LSU Tigers before a shin inflammation put things on pause. She last played in the regular season finale against No. 20 Alabama, where she had a season-low six points and seven rebounds. The Tigers lost 88-85 in overtime.

To make matters worse, LSU dealt with another blow, as senior guard Aneesah Morrow sustained a foot injury on Saturday after landing awkwardly during a play against No. 1 Texas. Johnson carried Morrow to the bench, and she was later spotted with a walking boot.

With all the gloom over the LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shared some encouraging words with an Instagram post on Sunday. Brooks wrote:

"Good morning, Tigers! I wanted to share some inspiration with you all today. If Texas is the number one team in the country, we are in good hands. Despite being without two elite starters and another in foul trouble, our bench stepped up and kept us in the game, coming within 4 points.

"Of course, we could have won with our full team, but our real goal is to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament and bring home that national championship! I fully support Coach Mulkey decision to let Flau'jae sit out and really heal for 3-4 weeks. Her health is paramount, and we need her at her best for our March Madness run."

In the post, a T-shirt quoted 2 Chronicles 15:7:

"But as for you, be strong and do not give up for your work will be rewarded."

Kia Brooks also urged LSU fans to refrain from negative thoughts and instead send positivity to the players. She added that being a true fan means going through the ups and downs and hyping the fans to look forward to March Madness.

Flau'jae Johnson and the Tigers won the NCAA Tournament championship in 2023 and will be hoping to repeat it this year.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey shares positive updates on Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson

LSU coach Kim Mulkey previously shared that she decided to sit Flau'jae Johnson out of the SEC Tournament due to her long struggle with the leg injury. Here's what she said at the start of March:

"Whether we’re a two seed, three seed, or four seed, the most important thing is to get her healthy before the NCAA Tournament begins," she said. "Rest is the best thing for it. I have a lot of confidence that she’ll be ready to go.

After Saturday's loss to Texas, Kim Mulkey also spoke about Aneesah Morrow's availability for March Madness.

"She's good to go," Mulkey said. "She can go for the tournament. She was ready to come back out there, and the doctors [said], 'No. Why would you go out there?' Win or lose, we've got playoffs."

The Tigers exited after the Elite Eight last year. They are predicted to be the No. 2 seed.

