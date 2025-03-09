Fans left heartbroken as LSU star Aneesah Morrow limps off the floor after scary injury vs Texas in SEC tournament: "Throw this whole day away"

LSU fans were left heartbroken and concerned as Aneesah Morrow — one of their top scorers — went down with a scary-looking injury during the team's SEC Tournament matchup against Texas. Morrow had 10 points and two rebounds before suffering the injury in the third quarter.

ESPNW shared the video of Morrow's injury, which showed the Tigers senior grimacing in pain on the floor for several minutes after her ankle buckled when she stepped on the foot of a Texas player. She was then helped off the court, walking gingerly and unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Fans shared their distress and hopes for a speedy recovery in the post. Here are some of the reactions:

"Throw this whole day away," one fan wrote.

"Well this is just horrible," another commented.

"Not Nees & Flaujae" one distraught LSU fan said, adding emojis of loudly crying face.

"If there is one person I wanted to see in the tourney it’s Aneesah…prayers up frf," one user tweeted.

"Brooo f**k injuries. She was hooping prayers up," an agitated fan added.

"No she was playing so good!!!" one more expressed.

No. 3 seed LSU went on to lose the game against No. 2 seed Texas 56-49 after Aneesah Morrow's departure. The loss of Morrow is a huge blow for LSU, especially since their other star player, Flau'jae Johnson, is already sidelined with an injury.

Kim Mulkey assures fans of Aneesah Morrow's health for NCAA Tournament

Following the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey provided an update on Aneesah Morrow's injury status, which brought some relief to concerned fans.

What initially seemed like a terrible injury ended up being just a sprain, which she sustained in the previous game against Texas in February, as Mulkey described it.

"I just talked to the doctor … she just re-aggravated a midfoot sprain," the coach said postgame. "She's good to go. I'm not surprised, she's fighting them to get back in the game."

"She can go for the NCAA tournament. She was ready to come back out there and the doctors said, 'No, why would you go out there?' And Flau'jae will be back. Everything's good. I know the NCAA sits there and says, 'Oh, they don't have the ... we have everybody."

Aneesah Morrow has been a key player alongside Flau'jae Johnson for LSU this season. Morrow, a First-Team All-SEC selection, is averaging 18.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for the Tigers. She also ranks first in the division for double-doubles with 27.

