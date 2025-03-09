Soon after Aneesah Morrow limps off the floor in scary incident, Kim Mulkey gives optimistic injury update on LSU star

LSU coach Kim Mulkey provided an optimistic update on the extent of Aneesah Morrow's ankle injury which forced the senior guard off the floor during the No. 3 seed Tigers' loss to No. 2 seed Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

While there was much concern from the Tiger fans over Morrow's status after she went down with what appeared to be a severe ankle injury, Mulkey told reporters after the game the star player avoided serious harm.

"Update on Aneesah Morrow from Kim Mulkey. 'She reaggravated a mid-foot sprain,'" Cory Diaz of the USA Today Network posted on X (formerly Twitter). She'll wear a boot this week.

"She's good to go. I'm not surprised. She was fighting them to get back in the game. She can go for the [NCAA] tournament.'"

The news certainly came as a relief for LSU fans, who were holding their breath after watching Morrow go down in pain. They feared losing another top player, as junior guard Flau'jae Johnson was already out for the SEC Tournament with a shin injury.

Here's a video of what Mulkey told reporters:

Morrow was having another impactful performance, scoring 10 points and pulling down 2 rebounds before suffering an injury in the third quarter. While attempting a layup near the basket, she awkwardly stepped on the foot of Texas forward Taylor Jones, twisting her ankle in the process.

Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson will be back for NCAA Tournament

After a 56-49 defeat to the No. 1 Longhorns in Greenville, the Lady Tigers have exited the SEC Tournament. However, they hope to regroup and prepare for the NCAA Tournament, with both their top scorers Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson set to return in time for the big dance.

Johnson, who led LSU in scoring during the regular season (18.9 points per game), as mentioned, missed the SEC Tournament. She suffered a shin injury before the team's matchup against Ole Miss last week.

After Aneesah Morrow went down, Johnson made her way to the court wearing a protective splint on her right leg and helped Morrow off the floor.

"I've seen [Flau'jae] getting some ultra red therapy in the sauna, trying to get rehab and get that inflammation down," ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during the game. "But she has been very active on the bench right now, talking to her teammates in the huddle."

Morrow and Johnson are vital pieces to Kim Mulkey's team and getting them fully healthy for March Madness will be crucial if LSU hopes to make a deep run.

