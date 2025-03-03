Kim Mulkey unhappy with SEC tournament, says its only beneficial for "Cinderellas" of women's basketball amid March Madness prep

Kim Mulkey isn't happy with the SEC Tournament. The LSU coach claimed in Sunday's press conference that the event, which will begin on Wednesday, only benefits the Cinderella teams in the conference.

Ad

A reporter asked Mulkey about her team's preparations for the tournament, with injuries plaguing her side at the moment. She shared her frustrations with conference tournaments, questioning their benefits to stronger teams such as LSU.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve always had a hard time with conference tournaments," Mulkey said (Timestamp 8:03). "I really don’t understand if you’re a top seed, how they benefit you. I’ve never understood that. And that’s even way back before I got to LSU."

"I think conference tournaments maybe make money for people. I don’t know. I think conference tournaments are good for Cinderellas but how many Cinderellas do you really have in the women’s game. So we’ll go, we’ll compete and do the best we can."

Ad

Kim Mulkey's latest coaching decision made it clear she is prioritizing the NCAA Tournament and not the SEC Tournament. She revealed that Flau'jae Johnson will miss the entirety of the SEC Tournament because of a shin injury. Mulkey said it was better for both Johnson and the Tigers to get her some rest now before the NCAA Tournament starts.

Flau'jae Johnson's absence hurts Kim Mulkey and LSU in loss to Ole Miss

Kim Mulkey opted to face Ole Miss without Flau'jae Johnson and the gamble almost worked. They enjoyed a 13-point lead after the first two quarters and looked to be cruising to another victory at home. Just when it seemed the Tigers would pick up another win, the Rebels came roaring back.

Ad

Ole Miss exploded for 32 points in the third quarter to slice the deficit to a single point entering the fourth and final period. They carried the momentum into the closing minutes of the game, finishing the contest with a 9-2 blast to nab the upset win on the road.

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Tigers talks to Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) in the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025. Photo: Getty

Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams carried the scoring cudgels in Johnson's absence. Morrow stepped up for Kim Mulkey, scoring 28 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams, on the other hand, scored 25 points and dished out five assists. She made a living from the free-throw line, going 9-of-10 at the charity stripe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here