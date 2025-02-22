Mikaylah Williams reveals one of the best reasons to play under Kim Mulkey at LSU: "The crazy thing about LSU and Coach Mulkey"

There has been no sophomore slump for Mikaylah Williams this 2024-25 NCAA season. The LSU star has thrived in her second year under coach Kim Mulkey, emerging as one of the team's key offensive players following the departures of Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

In an interview with SLAMU, released by the magazine on Friday, Williams praised Mulkey's coaching style. She had only positive things to say about the system Mulkey has implemented at LSU:

“I think the crazy thing about LSU and Coach Mulkey is she lets you play your style of game, as long as you play it within our system,” Williams told SLAM. “It's not like I came to LSU and had to completely change my game."

"We just got to put all our games together and make a huge impact.”

Mikaylah Williams is one of the main reasons seventh-ranked LSU has won 26 of its first 28 games this season. She is the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per contest, trailing only Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow in that department.

Williams is shooting 46.4% from the field, including 37.4% from beyond the arc. She is the Tigers' best free-throw shooter, knocking down 89.9% of her attempts at the charity stripe. Williams is also a key contributor in other categories, averaging 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals through 28 games.

Williams' numbers aren't that surprising, given that she was already an important piece for Mulkey during her freshman year. She was one of six players to average double figures for LSU during the 2023-24 season, with Williams producing more points than star guard Hailey Van Lith.

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'Jae Johnson deliver for Kim Mulkey in win over Georgia

The LSU Tigers bounced back from Sunday's loss to the Texas Longhorns, recording a 79-63 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night. Five players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who improved their record against SEC opponents to 11-2.

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers to victory, scoring 21 points in 32 minutes of action. She shot 8-for-20 from the field, including 3-for-9 from beyond the arc. Jersey Wolfenbarger posted her second double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (#12) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Photo: Imagn

Fellow starters Mikaylah Williams and Sa'Myah Smith also contributed, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Kailyn Gilbert stepped up in Aneesah Morrow's absence, scoring 15 points off the bench.

