"She got to the hole and she bumped me": Flau'jae Johnson reveals the moment she knew LSU star Mikaylah Williams was special

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have taken the college basketball world by storm in the 2024-25 season. They have fired up LSU's fanbase with their stellar play, leading the Tigers to an impressive 26-2 record. The two stars were featured on the cover of SLAMU 5 alongside teammate Aneesah Morrow, with the magazine releasing their interview on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Johnson revealed in the chat with SLAM the exact moment she knew Williams was a special player. That moment occurred in 2023 when Williams visited LSU's campus ahead of her freshman season with the Tigers. She had the chance to test her basketball skills against Johnson, who won the national championship with LSU that same year.

Johnson came away impressed with Williams after their one-on-one showdown.

“She got to the hole and she bumped me. Like, she bumped me, bumped me, and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, she's strong. A pure scorer,'" Johnson said.

Ad

Mikaylah Williams immediately showcased her prowess on the basketball court for LSU during her freshman year, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals through 34 games. She posted higher scoring numbers than Hailey Van Lith, who arrived with much fanfare from Louisville.

However, the Tigers failed to defend their title, losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Van Lith transferred to TCU after that loss, while Angel Reese declared for the WNBA draft and was selected by the Chicago Sky.

Ad

LSU Tigers continue to dominate with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams

The LSU Tigers have fared well despite the departures of Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese, with Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow leading the way for coach Kim Mulkey in their 2024-25 campaign.

LSU Tigers guards Flau'jae Johnson (#4) and Mikaylah Williams (#12) celebrate a score against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Photo: Imagn

Johnson leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.5 points through 28 games. Williams' offensive numbers aren't far behind, with an average of 16.8 points per contest. Morrow has been a double-double machine for LSU, averaging 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds through 27 games.

Johnson and Williams showed their importance in No. 7 LSU's last game against Georgia on Thursday, after Morrow missed the contest because of a foot injury. Johnson scored a team-high 21 points on 8-for-20 shooting, while Williams added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in the Tigers' 79-63 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here