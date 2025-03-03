Recapping everything Kim Mulkey said about Flau'jae Johnson after Ole Miss pulls off major upset vs LSU

LSU (27-4, 12-4 SEC), which was missing Flau'jae Johnson, lost to an unranked Ole Miss 85-77 on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was the only game Kim Mulkey lost against a non-AP team and at home this season, sparking questions about the absence of Johnson. The star guard was ruled out of the contest before hours before the tip-off.

In the post-game press conference, Mulkey cleared the air around Johnson's absence before highlighting what went wrong in the Tigers' loss to the Rebels. She asserted that it was her decision to drop Johnson.

"First of all, let me address the Flau'jae stuff, I sat Flau'jae - the doctor didn't tell her she had to sit, the trainer didn't tell her she had to sit," Mulkey said (at 4:22).

The coach added that the guard had been dealing with shin issues right before the team's loss to Texas on Feb. 16, which forced her to take the challenging decision after Thursday's loss to Alabama.

"This started before the Texas game and I encouraged her to sit then," she said (at 4:18). "When your shins are hurting you it's like your feet in your back, when they are hurting you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have - it affects you.

"And she tried her hardest and put her heart out there and I just decided after Alabama we're a three-seed no matter [if] we won another ball game, so why not do it now?"

Flau'jae Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 46.5% shooting. Kim Mulkey realizes the production and defensive tenacity LSU misses without her. However, she said she was focused on having the guard healthy by the time the NCAA tournament arrives.

"The most important thing is to get her healthy before the NCAA Tournament begins." (5:40)

Kim Mulkey on Flau'jae Johnson's recovery

Kim Mulkey was asked in the same press conference whether Flau'jae Johnson would return to rotation with restrictions or in proper health. She said that rest is the best way to recover from shin inflammation.

While she remained confident in her guard's abilities, Mulkey also acknowledged how Johnson's habits during her recovery could impact her overall performance.

"Oh yes, I definitely think, when you have inflammation in your shins I'm told rest is the best thing for it, so yes, I have a lot of confidence that she'll be ready to go," she said. (8:48).

"Now she may miss the flow of the game a little bit - not practicing every day - but I know that she'll be doing all the things she can to stay in shape."

Aneesah Morrow, who led LSU with 28 points and 12 rebounds, said the team must become more disciplined to continue winning without Flau'jae Johnson.

