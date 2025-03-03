Aneesah Morrow delighted for LSU milestone despite Ole Miss upset: "I sacrifice my body every night to be dominant"

Aneesah Morrow had a reason to celebrate despite LSU's 85-77 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday at the PMAC. The rebounding guard led the Tigers with a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds on 10 of 17 shooting. It was the 26th double-double for Morrow this season and the 100th of her career.

She now joins the University of Oklahoma's Courtney Paris, who has 128 such games under her name, as the only two D-I players in history with 100+ double-doubles. Morrow reflected on her achievement in the postgame conference, thanking her family for staying by her side throughout the season.

"It means a lot to me and my family, they've helped me so much throughout this journey - just encouraging me no matter how discouraged I might be," she said (at 1:28).

Aneesah Morrow also highlighted the hardships she faces regularly to put up stellar numbers.

"It's hard being as consistent as I am every night, I have aches and pains that I continue to fight through ... I feel like it's (her love for the game) different than a lot of people in this generation and no matter what people throw at me I'm gonna overcome."

"I love the sport and I get my body and I sacrifice my body every night to be as dominant as I am on the floor."

Morrow, who plans to go pro next season, has been the most consistent player for LSU this season. The four times she didn't garner a double-double, she either scored or rebounded in double digits.

Aneesah Morrow missed her partner in crime against Ole Miss

Ole Miss entered the contest as an underdog and coming off a loss to South Carolina on Thursday. However, Aneesah Morrow and LSU missed their star guard Flau'jae Johnson, who was out due to shin inflammation.

The Tigers had a 13-point lead at the break but felt Johnson's absence in the second half. The hosts gave up their lead in the following 11 minutes of action. They only made 5 field goal attempts in the third and yielded five crucial turnovers.

The team struggled to handle to ball even more, giving away five additional turnovers while shooting 5 of 5 in the fourth stretch. Aneesah Morrow and the Tigers will have to adjust without Flau'jae Johnson for some time as Kim Mulkey plans to sit her out of the SEC Tournament.

