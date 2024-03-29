Ice Cube's $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark to play in the BIG3 shook the college hoops world. Clark is in the midst of an NCAA tournament where she is crushing each game while also facing short-lived problems.

Former WNBA player and reporter Rebecca Lobo believes different kinds of problems may continue if the Iowa star decides to accept Ice Cube's offer. Appearing on First Take with Jay Williams, Lobo expressed that playing in a league dominated by men would pose challenges for her.

Clark would be the first female basketball player to play in the BIG3 three-on-three men's basketball league. Lobo said that despite being a strong and commanding player on the court, she will not be able to play in a league dominated by men.

"I mean, I think it's fair to understand that Caitlin Clark is a big guard in the women's game at six feet tall and she would not be the same in the men's game," said Rebecca Lobo on First Take on ESPN. (starting at 04:49)

Lobo also emphasized the fact that she is expecting the Hawkeye star to play in the WNBA.

"I certainly expect Caitlin Clark to be playing in the WNBA this coming season. It is one of the reasons that she didn't take her fifth year at Iowa, said Lobo.

Former NBA star disregards Caitlin Clark's chances of playing in the BIG3

Kenyon Martin, a former NBA star who also played in the BIG3, said on Wednesday that he does not think the Iowa star will be able to score a point if she is out on the floor.

"It's a step under prison ball. Could you imagine her getting stuck down on Reggie Evans?" the former New Jersey Nets said on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "Could you imagine her being matched up and Reggie guarding her, for one. For two, this being 3-on-3, she can't hide nowhere. Guard Reggie Evans out that mother***r."

Clark has yet to confirm her thoughts on the offer.

Do you expect Clark to play in the WNBA or the BIG3 league? Let us know your thoughts.