"WNBA Jordan is coming”, “Better than CC”: Hoops fans ecstatic as JuJu Watkins goes off for 31 points vs. Indiana

The postseason is underway for USC women's basketball, and so far, JuJu Watkins has not disappointed.

Ad

After a double bye, the top-seeded Trojans competed in their first Big Ten Tournament game on Friday. USC defeated No. 9 seed Indiana 84-79, and Watkins was the team's top contributor. The sophomore guard recorded her second consecutive 30-point game, scoring 31 points against the Hoosiers. She added ten rebounds for her first double-double since Feb. 13.

Social media was abuzz with fans' reactions to Watkins' dominant performance in the Big Ten Tournament win. Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section of Bleacher Report's post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Some compared Watkins to other basketball greats:

"WNBA Jordan is coming😤," a fan wrote.

A comment compares Watkins to Michael Jordan

"JUJU IS KOBE IN FEMALE FORM," another fan posted.

Ad

A fan compares Watkins to Kobe Bryant

Others argued that Watkins is better than another women's college basketball great, Caitlin Clark.

Ad

"Better than CC," one fan commented.

A comment says Watkins is better than Caitlin Clark

"Better than Clark," another fan said.

Ad

Another IG user says Watkins is better than Clark

Trojans fans also used the comments to share general praise toward Watkins.

Ad

"SHE IS REALLY THAT," a fan wrote.

An IG user hypes up Watkins

"Young 🐐," another fan posted.

Ad

A comment calls Watkins the goat

"She's so toughhh," one fan said.

Ad

A fan comments on Bleacher Report's IG post

What's next for Juju Watkins' USC squad?

With the first win of the Big Ten Tournament now behind them, the Trojans will prepare to play the winner of No. 5 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Maryland, who face off on Friday afternoon.

Ad

South Carolina has defeated both of these possible opponents this season. USC beat Michigan by a 20-point margin on Dec. 29. Watkins put up one of her 30-point performances in this win, recording 31 points. The Trojans defeated Maryland on Jan. 8. In that matchup, Watkins contributed 21 points and nine rebounds.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

USC came in as the No. 2 ranked team in the Week 18 AP Poll, the team's highest ranking since the 1985-86 season. The Trojans have already secured the Big Ten regular season title and will look to add on a Big Ten tournament title.

Watkins' USC squad is projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the star guard will look to continue to dominate on the court through a long March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here