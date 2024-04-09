"Woman's final was better than the men's”: Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III drops honest opinion on 2024 NCAA tournaments 

The 2024 NCAA tournament for both men and women has officially come to an end. Dawn Staley led the South Carolina Gamecocks to an undefeated national championship in the women's tournament. On the other hand, head coach Dan Hurley was successful in securing back-to-back national titles with the UConn Huskies following their 75-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

While both South Carolina and UConn have recorded successful campaigns, 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III shared his honest opinion on which national championship final he enjoyed the most. He shared a tweet on X/Twitter saying that the storylines in the women's finals were much more interesting than the men's:

"The Women's final had better story lines than the Men's final."

Expand Tweet

In a follow-up tweet, the former NFL player admitted to prefer watching South Carolina take on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes over the UConn Huskies versus Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers in the men's final:

"The Women's f inal was better than the men's"

Expand Tweet

Both tournament finals this year had their own unique selling points for fans. The women's tournament saw Caitlin Clark fight to win a national title in her final collegiate game.

However, the South Carolina Gamecocks had other plans and were successful in maintaining their undefeated streak against the Hawkeyes. In her final NCAA tournament game, Clark emerged as the top scorer of the night with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

In the men's NCAA tournament final, the UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back national champions after the Florida Gators, who were the last to hold the repeat title during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. Meanwhile, the Purdue Boilermakers played their first NCAA tournament final since 1969.

Also Read: Top 5 lowest-scoring men's basketball national championship games of all time

Dan Hurley pays homage to UConn's historic legacy following NCAA tournament title victory

After winning the showdown against Purdue, Dan Hurley hyped up the UConn Huskies college basketball program, saying that they have been "running college basketball" for over three decades:

"UConn's been running, for the last 25 to 30 years, UConn's been running college basketball. I see all the former champs over there. And we've been running college basketball the last 30 years. Lets Go!", Hurley said.

Expand Tweet

Which tournament storyline piqued your interest the most in this year's March Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read More: “Bill Raftery called that game”: CBB analyst trolls Zach Edey’s Purdue for never winning an NCAA championship