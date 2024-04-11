Caitlin Clark has been subjected to a considerable level of hate and scrutiny in the last couple of weeks. Much of which has come from current and former WNBA players.

This act has caught the attention of media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac. In a recent post on X (former Twitter), Spiranac labeled the player's actions as disappointing, citing the hypocrisy of the widespread gospel of empowering the next generation.

“The hate towards Caitlin Clark from current and former players is disappointing but not surprising. Women can be absolutely vicious to other women while also preaching empowering the next generation. I’ve seen it first hand but we must remember a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Caitlin Clark has reset the standard in women's basketball

Without a doubt, Caitlin Clark has redefined the standard of women’s college basketball. The point guard enrolled at Iowa in 2020 and immediately took the landscape by storm. She maintained her momentum down to her last day with the Hawkeyes.

During her days with Iowa, the $3.4 million NIL-valued (per On3) star broke a significant number of team and national records. In her senior season, she became the leading scorer in women’s college basketball. Apart from Clark's exceptional performance in women's basketball, she also surpassed Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record.

Clark also drew unprecedented attention to women's college basketball. Iowa witnessed millions of viewers in many games this season, and ticket prices were also higher because of her brilliance. Her giant stride saw the women's NCAA Tournament more heralded than the men's.

Amid all the hate and scrutiny from unlikely quarters, Caitlin Clark flourished significantly in her days with Iowa.

A challenging environment awaits in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is expected to be selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft in the next few days. Following an outstanding college career in many aspects, she is anticipated to take the league to a whole new level in the upcoming season.

However, Clark could encounter a challenging environment in the women's professional league next season. She has already received a significant level of hate from players within the league and this may persist, if not thicken, after she signs with the Fever.