Women's March Madness Sweet 16: Location and key dates explored 

The 2024 women’s March Madness Sweet 16 is set to take center stage after an exciting first two rounds. We've witnessed a series of entertaining games along with a couple of upsets, which pretty much defines how much women's basketball has grown at the college level.

The women's NCAA Tournament has lived up to expectations, delivering numerous thrilling games thus far. It has adequately helped augment women's college basketball at a time when the landscape is gaining more attention than it has ever had across the world of sports.

The remaining teams in the Women's March Madness will compete fiercely against one another in the Sweet 16 in the next couple of days to ensure a place in the Elite Eight. We take a look at the location of the Sweet 16 and the key dates for the stage.

When is the Sweet 16 for Women’s March Madness?

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 will take place across two days for the four regions. winners of each game get to compete in the regional finals.

Game Region Date Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Albany 1 March 29 South Carolina vs. Indiana Albany 1 March 29 Stanford vs. NC State Portland 4 March 29 Texas vs. Gonzaga Portland 4 March 29 LSU vs. UCLA Albany 2 March 30 Iowa vs. Colorado Albany 2 March 30 USC vs. Baylor Portland 3 March 30 UConn vs. Duke Portland 3 March 30

Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 location

The 2024 Women's March Madness will take place in two different venues across two cities. Below are the locations for the encounter:

Game Arena City Notre Dame vs. Oregon State MVP Arena Albany, New York South Carolina vs. Indiana MVP Arena Albany, New York Stanford vs. NC State Moda Center Portland, Oregon Texas vs. Gonzaga Moda Center Portland, Oregon LSU vs. UCLA MVP Arena Albany, New York Iowa vs. Colorado MVP Arena Albany, New York USC vs. Baylor Moda Center Portland, Oregon UConn vs. Duke Moda Center Portland, Oregon

Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 television schedule

Friday, March 29

(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN

(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 30

(3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA | 1 p.m. | ABC

(1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

(1) Southern California vs. (5) Baylor | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (7) Duke | 8 p.m. | ESPN