Women's March Madness Sweet 16: Location and key dates explored 

Modified Mar 27, 2024
Women's March Madness Sweet 16

The 2024 women’s March Madness Sweet 16 is set to take center stage after an exciting first two rounds. We've witnessed a series of entertaining games along with a couple of upsets, which pretty much defines how much women's basketball has grown at the college level.

The women's NCAA Tournament has lived up to expectations, delivering numerous thrilling games thus far. It has adequately helped augment women's college basketball at a time when the landscape is gaining more attention than it has ever had across the world of sports.

The remaining teams in the Women's March Madness will compete fiercely against one another in the Sweet 16 in the next couple of days to ensure a place in the Elite Eight. We take a look at the location of the Sweet 16 and the key dates for the stage.

When is the Sweet 16 for Women’s March Madness?

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 will take place across two days for the four regions. winners of each game get to compete in the regional finals.

Game

Region

Date

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

Albany 1

March 29

South Carolina vs. Indiana

Albany 1

March 29

Stanford vs. NC State

Portland 4

March 29

Texas vs. Gonzaga

Portland 4

March 29

LSU vs. UCLA

Albany 2

March 30

Iowa vs. Colorado

Albany 2

March 30

USC vs. Baylor

Portland 3

March 30

UConn vs. Duke

Portland 3

March 30

Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 location

The 2024 Women's March Madness will take place in two different venues across two cities. Below are the locations for the encounter:

Game

Arena

City

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

South Carolina vs. Indiana

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

Stanford vs. NC State

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Texas vs. Gonzaga

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

LSU vs. UCLA

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

Iowa vs. Colorado

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

USC vs. Baylor

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

UConn vs. Duke

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 television schedule

Friday, March 29

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN
  • (2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • (1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 30

  • (3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
  • (1) Southern California vs. (5) Baylor | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke | 8 p.m. | ESPN

