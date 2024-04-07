Women's NCAA championship announcers today, April 7: Full list of broadcast personalities for March Madness Final

The NCAA women's basketball season officially comes to a close after today as the national championship game between the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks and last season's runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes face off.

This game is going to be incredible but who's voices will we be hearing as the soundtrack to one of the biggest games in women's basketball history?

Let's take a look at the national television and radio broadcasts to determine which broadcast booths will have the call of today's action.

NCAA Championship announcers today

On the television broadcast, we will have Ryan Ruocco doing the play-by-play call, Rebecca Lobo as the analyst and Holly Rowe will be the reporter for this broadcast. The national radio call for the game is going to be Ryan Radtke doing the play-by-play, Debbie Antonelli as the analyst, and Ros Gold-Onwude as the sideline reporter.

What time is the NCAA Championship Game on today?

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET and there are a lot of interesting storylines going on with today's game. The main one is South Carolina going for the perfect season, which has only been done nine times in NCAA women's basketball history.

For Iowa, this is the final game of the NCAA all-time leading scorer in Caitlin Clark. She and the team were able to make the NCAA national championship game last year, but lost to the LSU Tigers. These teams also met last season in the Final Four with the Hawkeyes picking up the win.

NCAA Championship Game schedule today

The NCAA women's national championship game will be airing on ABC, ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ at 3:00 p.m. ET.

After seeing the ratings for the Final Four game between the UConn Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes, expect the world's eyeballs to be glued to this game as it is on multiple television channels.

