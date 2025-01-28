"Worried" Jon Scheyer reveals why 7'2 Duke freshman threw up on the court during NC State game: "Chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly"

The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils, coached by Jon Scheyer, just nabbed their 10th straight win in the ACC on Monday, Jan. 27. They won by double digits, as they edged out the NC State Wolfpack on their homefloor, 74-64, to keep their top conference standing alive on the heels of their 18th overall victory of the 2024-2025 season.

This is a great sight for Scheyer, as he is in his third season at the helm of the Duke coaching staff after legendary tactician Mike Krzyzewski retired in 2022. There has been a lot of noise recently on how the young coach has been mentoring the Cooper Flagg led squad, but their recent string of success may be enough to silence the naysayers.

What was an unusual sight, however, during the triumph against NC State was when freshman center Khaman Maluach vomited under the team's basket at the 4:21 mark of the second half with Duke up by one, 63-62. The play was halted to check on the first-year stalwart and his condition.

During the post-game presser, Scheyer revealed what actually happened to his player and what caused him to puke on the basketball court while the game was ongoing.

"He wasn't sick, he was cramping, chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly. That's what happened when he threw up," he shared. "But, the fact that I think it just speaks to the character. He was doing whatever he could to get back in the game. It just didn't, obviously, he drank too much there," Scheyer then said. (5:10)

"So, he felt better after the game. I'm worried about him, we have to get him rested," he then added.

Maluach did not return to the conference fixture afterward as he finished with four points, eight rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in 27 minutes of action. There's no word on if he'll be available to play in the Blue Devils' next game against the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday, Feb. 1, on the road.

Jon Scheyer will do everything he can to help Khaman Maluach develop

As an 18-year-old 7-foot-2 prospect from Rumbek, South Sudan, Khaman Maluach poses immense potential as the man in the middle for the Duke Blue Devils. Considering he is in his first stint of college basketball, there is a lot for him to develop, and with rookie lapses, such as the one he had against NC State, Jon Scheyer is taking on the role of helping him with open arms:

"For a freshman, this is the first time I saw them (on) a battle on Saturday, got turned around, it's a battle tonight. We have to help him better. I have to help him better, however that is to have him more ready to go physically," he shared. (5:47)

In Saturday's 63-56 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Maluach logged in 18 minutes, grabbed three boards, and thwarted two shots. On the season, he is averaging 8.3 markers, 6.2 caroms, and 1.2 blocks per game for a Duke program that is looking to utilize his length and interior potential.

