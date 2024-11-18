“Worst possible outcome”, “Can she do another year?”: College hoops fans upset as Dallas Wings could get projected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers

Fans reacted as Paige Bueckers, a fan favorite to become the #1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, could go to the Dallas Wings.

They don't seem very happy about the young UConn star's prospects in Dallas. Even though she will be paired up with the dynamic guard Arike Ogunbowale, fans don't think Dallas is the best place for Bueckers.

After the No. 1 pick was announced, fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and lashed out at the draft lottery results. Here are some of the reactions:

"Honestly the worst possible outcome" - @djrangel05

"Can she do another year? Omg" - @queenflaair

"This is like when the Charlotte Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant, a train wreck!!!" - @alanbarcoff

"WNBA dropped the ball. Had an opportunity to get her to LA. David Stern would have never allow this" - @SportsSteadyLive

"NOOOOOOOO SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IN THE BAY" - @allysegg

If not Paige Bueckers, who could Dallas draft?

Kiki Iriafen playing for USC Trojans (Images via IG/@uscwbb)

If Dallas doesn't draft Paige Bueckers, who's the best fit to join Dallas among the rest of the top 5 projected players? USC's Kiki Iriafen and Bueckers' teammate from UConn, Azzi Fudd, are two of the top names that come to mind.

Iriafen is a monster in rebounds and inside scoring and could be an excellent addition to the Wings. Her arrival would give star Dallas forward Satou Sabally some solid help inside the paint.

Azzi Fudd is a dynamic scoring and playmaking guard. While Bueckers is the primary ball handler in UConn, Fudd's playmaking vision and ability to score make her a perfect addition alongside Arike Ogunbowale.

If Fudd focuses more on playmaking to give Arike some free reign on scoring, the Dallas backcourt could be very difficult to stop.

Why Paige Bueckers is the projected #1 pick?

Paige Bueckers playing for UConn vs South Florida (NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut - Source: Imagn)

Paige Bueckers could have declared for the draft last season but felt that her time at UConn wasn't over yet. Therefore, she announced that she wouldn't be declaring for the draft and that she would return to UConn for another season. Her bond with her teammates and coach Geno Auriemma seems to be one of the reasons she chose to return.

Over her four years at UConn, Bueckers has averaged 20+ points per game in three seasons. Her playmaking vision, ability to shoot from long range and activity on the rebounds combined with incredible ball handling make her seem ready for the WNBA.

Averaging nearly 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in every game over the last four years, Bueckers is the complete package any WNBA team would need.

