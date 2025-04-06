"Would be absolutely embarrassed if I was an Auburn fan": Walter Clayton Jr sends college hoops fans in a frenzy after nailing clutch Final Four play

Walter Clayton Jr and the Florida Gators advanced to the national championship game on Saturday night, beating the Auburn Tigers 79-73 in their Final Four showdown at the Alamodome. Clayton helped Florida record the come-from-behind victory, converting a clutch three-point play that extended the Gators' lead to six points with 1:33 remaining.

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball's account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a clip of that key basket, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

One fan blasted the Tigers for their disappointing performance in the Final Four.

"I would be absolutely embarrassed if I was an Auburn fan. No respect for that entire team," one fan wrote.

Other fans praised Walter Clayton for his heroics down the stretch for the Gators.

"It’s just too many highlights to retweet I’m sorry this man is not human," one fan commented.

"Does he have a pulse, he looks so unbothered with being down, up, pressure etc. He just calmly give you buckets on top of your head," one fan pointed out.

Other fans likened Walter Clayton Jr to NBA stars such as Jamal Murray and Stephen Curry.

"I don’t want to overreact but Clayton has been Steph Curry with a better handle. We are witnessing one of the greatest college basketball runs ever," one fan shared.

"Is it crazy to say he reminds me of Jamal Murray in the playoffs?" one fan asked.

"Plays a lot like Jamal Murray with the Nuggets," one fan tweeted.

Walter Clayton Jr delivers for Florida in Final Four win over Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr starred for the Florida Gators in their win over the Auburn Tigers, scoring a game-high 34 points. He shot 11-for-18 from the field, including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

He was automatic from the charity stripe, knocking down all seven of his free-throw attempts. Clayton also had four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes of action.

Walter Clayton Jr. (#1) of the Florida Gators looks on against the Auburn Tigers during their Final Four showdown at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Getty

It wasn't just Clayton who punished the Auburn defense as two other Florida players scored in double figures in the Final Four. Fellow starter Alijah Martin dropped 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. He shot 2-for-3 from the 3-point area and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Thomas Haugh stepped up for coach Todd Golden off the bench, recording 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.

