"Would be craziest one-on-one": UConn's Paige Bueckers chooses between Kim Mulkey and Geno Auriemma as teammates in thrilling one-on-one matchup

UConn's Paige Bueckers joined LSU's Flau'jae Johnson on her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae" podcast, where the two guards discussed the differences and similarities between performances along with their off-court lives.

Besides talking about themselves, the two also discussed their coaches, Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey. Pitting the two in a one-on-one, Bueckers and Johnson predicted the winner.

"That would be the craziest game of one-on-one. I gotta go coach Geno, for sure," the UConn guard said.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson disagreed, justifying that coach Mulkey has better handles and shooting skills. They also joked about Auriemma's knees, with both agreeing that Mulkey's are much healthier, considering her robust involvement from the sidelines during LSU games.

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's friendship began during the WNBA All-Star Weekend, and they have since even coached a team of high school basketball players for Overtime's Next Up 5s event.

With the 2024-25 season drawing near, both guards are preparing for their shot at leading their teams, the Tigers and the Huskies, to a championship win. While this will be Bueckers' final season in college, incoming junior Johnson has one more year.

Paige Bueckers explains her approach to taking great shots

Discussing their playing styles, Flau'jae Johnson questioned Paige Bueckers about her shooting skills, asking if she trains every movement on court or if it is something that comes naturally to her.

"I definitely think it's natural, a lot of reps," Bueckers said. "I think kids these days, like most of them, train train train. I think they got to play more. We're talking about having runs like just loving to play the game. I feel like that's the best way to grow.

"And then, I mean, I practice like crazy shots. I practice shots that normally people probably wouldn't take in a game, but just so I can like every shot I shoot, I have 100% confidence in, like I think it's going to go in it."

In her junior season, Paige Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks. She converted 53.0% of her shots from the floor, including 41.6% from the 3-point range.

With this being her first healthy offseason, Bueckers has also been training hard with multiple trainers to increase her efficiency while also preparing for the transition to the WNBA, which has a different playing style to college.

