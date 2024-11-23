"Would never let my daughter around her": NCAAB fans ignite debate, favor Dawn Staley & Geno Auriemma over Kim Mulkey as top coach choice

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey have become subjects of a debate on social media ignited by college basketball fans. The head coaches of South Carolina, UConn and LSU were pitted against each other and USC head coach Lindsey Gottlieb, with fans being asked which coach they would play for if they were recruits.

Fans put Staley and Auriemma over Mulkey, believing the duo would be better coaches to fuel any recruit's future than the Tigers' head coach.

"Sure as Heck not Mulkey. Would never let my Daughter around her," said one fan.

"If I’m a post player I’m going with Dawn. If I’m a wing I’m going with Gino," said another.

Another fan added, "For my daughter it would be Dawn or Geno."

"Geno and Dawn have a track record for preparing players to become pros," added another.

A few others took Mulkey's side, while Gottlieb was barely considered by fans who took part in the debate.

"Just for basketball maybe Dawn, if I’m trying to build a brand as well and the coach will let me be me, Kim," said one fan.

Another added, "I’ll be the one to say it, USC coach doesn’t belong in this conversation."

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, Kim Mulkey and Lindsay Gottlieb enjoy unbeaten starts to 2024-25 season

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks have shown the traits which won them the national championship last season, winning their opening five games of the 2024-25 season. No. 9 NC State is among their five scalps, and they are set to face their biggest test of the season against No. 5 UCLA on November 24.

In the Huskies' previous game against the FDU Knights, Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in men's and women's college basketball history, with their 85-41 victory being his 1,217th Division I.

Lindsay Gottlieb has enjoyed the rise of sophomore JuJu Watkins at USC, as the No. 3 Trojans have dominated their opponents in the opening four games. They will face their toughest test of the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, entertaining them in Los Angeles on November 23.

Although Kim Mulkey and the Tigers are yet to face ranked opposition, they have met expectations by scoring comfortable wins in their opening six games. They will travel to the Bahamas to take part in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, where they could face their first ranked opponent in No. 9 NC State.

