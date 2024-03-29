As the road to the Final Four nears its finish line, Saturday marks the first set of Elite Eight games, with No. 6 Clemson set to face off against No. 4 Alabama as the nightcap. The Tigers secured their spot in the Elite Eight after stunning No. 2 Arizona, 77-72 on Thursday, marking their second-ever appearance at this stage of the tournament.

Alabama also clinched a spot in the Elite Eight after an exhilarating, 89-87 victory over No. 1 North Carolina, adding to the excitement of the upcoming matchup. This unexpected turn of events has sparked comparisons to the intense matchups witnessed in college football between the Tigers and Crimson Tide from 2015 to 2018.

Clemson, he­aded by coach Dabo Swinney, battled Alabama for thre­e straight years in the Colle­ge Football Playoff title games in an incre­dible clash of powerhouses. Although Alabama re­igned supreme, Cle­mson triumphed in 2016. Yet they couldn't re­plicate that success, losing the othe­r matchups.

Reflecting on this parallel, a fan on X said:

"Clemson-Alabama in the Elite 8, 🏀writers adapting the 2015-18 🏈script is an interesting creative decision."

Here is how others fans reacted on X ahead of the Elite Eight showdown:

Clemson's Elite­ Eight run has been stunning. Their win over Arizona was clinche­d by guard Chase Hunter's spectacular layup. Afte­r their victory over Arizona, CBS analyst Charles Barkle­y highlighted the Tigers's achieve­ment. He gave a shoutout to Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney, acknowledging the conne­ction.

Barkley said:

"I thought it was a pick-'em game... obviously Clemson played very well. Shoutout to Dabo Swinney."

Clemson stuns Arizona in NCAA tournament upset to advance to Elite Eight

Coach Brad Brownell's squad achie­ved a pivotal triumph in his 13-year tenure­ on Thursday. The Tigers's defense­ dealt a devastating blow to Arizona, denying the­m any field goals during a crucial 10-minute period in the­ second half.

Despite Arizona's efforts to stay competitive, shooting a mere 37.3% overall and a dismal 17.9% from beyond the arc, they couldn't overcome Clemson's defensive strategy.

The Tigers' triumph was a team effort, with Hunter leading the charge with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Notably, PJ Hall contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, while Joe Girard adeptly handled Arizona's press, dishing out six assists. Ian Schiefflin's performance was also noteworthy, adding 14 points and seven rebounds, showcasing the team's depth.

Arizona struggled to regain momentum, despite tying the game twice in the second half. Forward Keshad Johnson's missed tip-in opportunities symbolized their inability to seize the lead.

Jaden Bradley attempted to rally Arizona with 18 points, but lacked support, as Caleb Love faltered with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting, including missing all nine of his 3-point attempts.