Xavier vs Georgia basketball injury report and predictions, March 19: Latest on Sasa Ciani, Daiyl Swain and more

The Xavier Musketeers play the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Xavier is 16-17 and coming off an 87-60 loss to UConn in the second round of the Big East Tournament. Georgia, meanwhile, is 17-16 and suffered an 85-80 loss to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Xavier vs. Georgia basketball injuries

The Xavier Musketeers have a couple of players on the injury report, while Georgia has no one injured.

Sasa Ciani, Xavier

Sasa Ciani is questionable to play on Tuesday due to a leg injury.

Ciani did play in the Big East Tournament, which was a bit of a surprise, but he's now questionable to play in the NIT.

Ciani, a freshman out of Slovenia, is averaging 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Dailyn Swain, Xavier

Dailyn Swain is out for the season after having an appendectomy in the first week of March.

Swain hasn't played since March 2, but in 29 games this season, he's averaging 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Jerome Hunter, Xavier

Jerome Hunter is out of the season due to a medical issue.

Hunter didn't play in a game this season after suffering a heart attack. Last season with Xavier, the senior averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Zach Freemantle hasn't played this season as he has been ruled out for the year with a foot injury.

Freemantle has spent all four years at Xavier, and last year, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Xavier vs. Georgia odds & prediction

The Xavier Musketeers are 1.5-point underdogs against Georgia, with the over/under set at 153 points.

Although some teams have opted out of the NIT, Bulldogs coach Mike White said the team is excited for the opportunity.

"It gives young people more opportunity for development," White said, via CBS. "Whether it's our fifth-year (seniors) or our freshmen or anyone in between. They've earned the right to play (in the) postseason, and no one can ever take that away from them."

Xavier coach Sean Miller, meanwhile, is still happy with how his team did despite not being in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm very, very proud of our team. We've overcome a lot from the month of July or August this past summer until now," Miller said. "I don't think I've ever coached a team that's gone through more adversity when it comes to season-ending injuries and different players not being available."

The Musketeers played much better basketball in the second half of the season, and Xavier should be able to edge out a win as an underdog here. Georgia struggled defensively this season, and Xavier should be able to edge out a victory by a basket or two.

Prediction: Xavier wins.

