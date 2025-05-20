“Y’all wonder why I don’t wanna come back to the States?”: Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince gives another reason for loving her new life

Sedona Prince is loving life in Lebanon. The former TCU star has begun her professional playing career for Lebanese basketball club Al Riyadi Women, and she shared an aspect she loves about her new home on Instagram on Tuesday.

Prince posted a picture of the price of eggs in a Lebanese grocery store to her Instagram story. She circled the $3.95 price tag for 30 eggs and added her reaction.

"The price for 30 farm fresh eggs in Lebanon ... and y'all wonder why I don't want to come back to the States???🤨," Prince's Instagram story read.

Sedona Prince points out inexpensive egg prices in Lebanon

This isn't the first time the former Horned Frogs center expressed her love for Lebanon. Earlier this month, she discussed her feelings about her new team and joked that she was "never coming home."

"I've been in Lebanon now for 7 days. Sorry to all my American family and friends, but I'm never coming home," Prince said on Instagram. "I love this team so much."

Prince is continuing to chase her dream of playing professional basketball.

Sedona Prince seeks the Women's Lebanese Basketball League Championship

Sedona Prince may soon have yet another reason to love Lebanon. She and her Al Riyada squad are in the Women's Lebanese Basketball League finals. Prince has been a significant contributor to the team thus far and is seeking her first championship.

The center signed with Al Riyada after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft and first appeared in a game for the team in a May 5th semifinal contest against Club Beirut. Prince played 29 minutes in the matchup and put up 13 points and nine rebounds to help guide Al Riyada to a dominant 93-53 win.

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Prince has also played in each of the three games since her debut. Over her four professional game appearances, she is averaging 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Her defensive depth is highlighted by 2.5 blocks and 2.8 steals per game.

In the first game of the finals, the star center had the best game of her professional career. She recorded 26 points and 18 rebounds as Al Riyadi defeated Homentmen 90-48. Prince's squad will now prepare for Wednesday's Game 2 contest as the former TCU star looks to become a champion.

