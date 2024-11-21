“Yes ma’am,” “Talk to em 1-4”: Livvy Dunne, Jake Ferguson react to Haley Cavinder’s IG dump from blowout win vs. FIU

Haley Cavinder, her twin Hanna and the Hurricanes WBB faced the FIU for a 79-51 win despite a slow start to the game. Haley shared a series of energetic snaps from the game on her Instagram account.

LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne, Haley's boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and sister Hanna reacted to the images with witty comments.

The caption of the post was:

"when they sleep on you, tuck them in😚."

Dunne wrote:

"Yes ma’am."

"Talk to em 1-4," commented Jake Ferguson.

"Put the fries in the bag. & give them a goodnight kiss 😘," Hanna Cavinder wrote.

Haley Cavinder shares before and after weight loss transformation image

Haley and twin sister Hanna Cavinder have always shown their strength and penchant for fitness in the content they post on their social media platforms. The Miami hoopers even launched their own fitness app called "Twogether," which helps people get custom workout plans and recipes.

In one of their fitness-inspired posts, Haley Cavinder shared her struggles with body dysmorphia.

"Looking at old pics, something I've learned over the years is that the scale doesn't tell the full story. By lifting weights, eating enough protein and understanding what my body truly needs to thrive (we count macros) I weigh more now, but look leaner and feel stronger than I ever have.

"When I stopped obsessing over the scale and started focusing on building strength, dialing in nutrition, and how felt day-to-day, everythinggggg changed. I've learned to appreciate the journey and prioritize my health over any number.

"So, here is your reminder to stop letting the scale hold you back. Feeling energized, confident and strong doesn't come from seeing a number drop every day."

Haley Cavinder, her twin Hanna, and the Miami Hurricanes came off an impressive 83-73 win against the Florida Gators before the game against FIU. The team will look forward to facing the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday.

