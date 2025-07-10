"You can’t pitch the Twin Boozers like Cooper Flagg": Analyst says recruiting Carlos Boozer’s sons requires a different approach

Tim Donnelly opened up about the realities of recruiting. The ESPN analyst reflected on how Duke coach Jon Scheyer secured twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
In an episode of ESPN radio show "The Drive w/ Tim Donnelly" on Wednesday, Donnelly discussed how Scheyer recruited the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, comparing the process to Cooper Flagg's recruitment in the past.
"[Scheyer] talked about recruiting the Boozers and how it’s different," Donnelly said (6:42). "Not only is it different because their dad is Carlos Boozer, but it’s also different because they’re twins and they’re coming in as a package.
"You can’t pitch the Twin Boozers Duke in the same way that you would pitch Cooper Flagg, even though the taller Boozer and Flagg are two of the top recruits in their respective classes. They’re not the same."
Donnelly reflected on what another ACC squad needs to do to assure recruiting success. NC State will be under the direction of Will Wade this season as the successful McNeese coach makes the jump to a Power team.
The Wolfpack missed the ACC Tournament last season after making a March Madness run to the Final Four the year before. Donnelly offered his insight on what Wade needs to do to turn NC State around.
"Will Wade is going to have to read that social scenario the right way, come up with different pitches for different players, and understand that some of them you don’t even need to really talk to," the analyst said (7:10).
"You can just slide a number on a folded piece of paper across the table, and if it’s the highest number they’ve received, they’ll commit."
Donnelly also highlighted how recruiting varies based on the prospect and how Jon Scheyer was able to alter his approach to secure Flagg and the Boozer twins.
What do the Boozer Twins bring to Duke?
Five-star recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer will take their talents to Duke this fall. The twins will follow in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer, who played for the Blue Devils before his NBA career.
Cameron is the No. 3 player in the ESPN 100, with Cayden following in the No. 16 spot. The twins bring varied skill sets to Duke, with Cameron playing power forward and Cayden manning the point guard position.
Cameron is known for effective scoring and rebounding, while Cayden stands out for his excellent passing. The twins are two-time gold medalists with USA Basketball and have honed their skill sets at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and with the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit.
The Boozers bring their family name and their impressive experience to Duke. The highly-ranked five-star recruits will look to make an immediate impact on the Blue Devils this fall.
