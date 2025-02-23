"You the flyest": South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao reacts to Notre Dame's Kylee Watson donning Philadelphia Eagles jersey on IG

South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao and Notre Dame's Kylee Watson are familiar with each other despite being on different teams. Both were teammates together during their stints with the Oregon Ducks, Paopao having played three seasons (2020-23) and Watson spending two years there (2020-22).

They have remained connected on social media since going their separate ways. A recent post from Watson caught Paopao's eye.

Watson saw her favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, win Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, and she posted on social media showing her pride as a fan. She posted on Instagram on Saturday, showing off an Eagles jersey with bright white boots to make the outfit stand out.

"Dreams & nightmares been on repeat since feb 9th #gobirds," Watson said.

Paopao commented on the post.

"Birds ma fly, but you the flyest of em all," Paopao said.

Te-Hina Paopao reacts to social media post. (Instagram)

What's next for Te-Hina Paopao, Gamecocks

Paopao focuses on helping the No. 6 Gamecocks continue their form as one of the best teams in the country. This season, she is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game after 27 appearances.

She has also garnered the most playing time among the players on the squad. Being on the court for 24 minutes per contest, she has accumulated 667 minutes this season as one of the team's most important players.

Her efforts have helped South Carolina to a 24-3 record on the season, winning 12 of their 13 SEC matchups. They produce 80.7 points on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 23.6 points per contest.

Aside from Paopao, Joyce Edwards is the team's leading scorer with 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds off the bench. MiLaysia Fulwiley follows suit with 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, Chloe Kitts puts up 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, while Tessa Johnson provides 8.4 points and two rebounds.

Te-Hina Paopao and the No. 6 Gamecocks prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

