"You guys shocked the world": UConn fans react as Times Square in NYC celebrates their NCAA championship win with special gesture

The UConn Huskies scripted history when they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the final to lift their 12th national championship. It was a dominant season for Geno Auriemma's team, and they capped it off with a title.
This was their first national championship since 2016. It was an extremely emotional win for Auriemma, the players and also the fans.
To honor the champions, the Huskies team appeared on a billboard in the famous Times Square in New York City. The Big East Instagram page posted a photo of the billboard on Tuesday.
Fans reacted as they saw the champions featured on such a big stage.
"Congrats girls. You guys shocked the world," a passionate fan wrote.
"As they should," another user shared.
"Look at the pretty champs!" a college hoops fan expressed.
"Our Champs," a user shared.
"What a beautiful sight, thank you New York," another netizen stated.
"Jubiliation," a fan reacted.
It was a memorable season for Geno Auriemma and his Huskies. After winning the title, the UConn coach shared that it was one of his most emotional championships ever in his coaching career.
Nike releases 'Alpha Dog' video to celebrate UConn's 12th national title
On Sunday, the Huskies reached the summit of college basketball as they won their record 12th national championship after beating South Carolina in the final.
Shortly after their victory, UConn's jersey sponsor Nike marked the team's national championship with a memorable video. The mammoth shoe and sportswear brand released a mock commercial for the made-up "Alpha Dog" dog food.
They hail it as the "winning formula" for the Huskies. The video also includes title celebrations from UConn teams past as well as a few snippets from this year's triumph.
With UConn's 12th title, they broke their tie with UCLA's men's basketball program for the most national championships in college basketball history.
Just as UCLA won all their championships under the legendary coach John Wooden, Geno Auriemma has been at the helm at UConn in all their triumphs.
In the women's basketball program, the Huskies are way ahead of the race in terms of national championships. Tennessee is the closest to the Huskies with eight championships, while the likes of Baylor, Stanford and South Carolina have won three each.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here