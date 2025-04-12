"You make a difference": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia expresses gratitude for LSU asst. coach's kind words

Flau’jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, expressed her gratitude for LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey after he shared a post on social media. Brooks reposted Starkey’s tribute to Johnson on her Instagram story Thursday, highlighting her daughter’s commitment not only to basketball and music but also to education.

“Basketball yes… rapper yes… but also an outstanding student that values her education… momma raised her right!” Starkey wrote about Johnson on Instagram.

Brooks reposted his Instagram story and added the caption:

“We’re grateful for your genuine love and encouragement, Coach. You make a difference in our student athletes’ lives.”

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia expresses gratitude for LSU asst. coach's kind words - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

Flau’jae Johnson, who has balanced being a Division I basketball star and rising hip-hop artist, has made it clear that finishing her degree at LSU is a top priority. Despite being eligible for the 025 WNBA Draft, reports suggest she is likely to return for her senior season.

Over three seasons at LSU, Johnson has shown consistent growth. She averaged 11.0 points in 2022-23, 14.9 points in 2023-24 and 18.6 points this past season.

She helped lead the Tigers to an NCAA championship in 2023 and was named SEC Freshman of the Year that same season. This year, Johnson scored a career-high 28 points in LSU’s Elite Eight 72–65 loss to UCLA.

Flau’jae Johnson talks about future plans and LSU return

Following LSU’s NCAA Tournament exit, speculation turned to Flau’jae Johnson’s next move: entering the 2025 WNBA draft, transferring or returning to Baton Rouge for her senior year. Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.4% in 2024.

Speaking on her "The Best of Both Worlds" podcast on Thursday, Johnson addressed the speculation and explained her thought process.

“There was a lot of talk about me going into the draft,” Johnson said. “I thought about it, but first of all, I’m not trying to go out on an L. Second, you have to think about the CBA. Third, I want to try to win. I know I can develop more.”

While Johnson affirmed her aspirations to play in the WNBA, she admitted she doesn’t feel quite ready.

“I love the WNBA,” Johnson said. “But I don’t think it’s time. I talked to Coach Mulkey, and we had a real conversation about how I can make this year my best year. That really helped.”

Johnson also expressed excitement about the arrival of Kate Koval, a 6-foot-5 sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, highlighting her potential impact in the paint.

