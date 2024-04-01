"You're not going to stop Caitlin Clark": Rival coach Kim Mulkey gives a peek into LSU's game strategy to take down No. 1 seeded Iowa 

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers are going to lock horns in a highly anticipated Elite 8 showdown on Monday.

Ahead of the Tigers-Hawkeyes rematch, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey shared an insight on how her team plans to stop Clark. The two teams met in last season's national championship game, where LSU beat the Hawkeyes.

In a press conference following LSU's Sweet 16 victory over UCLA, Mulkey noted that Clark is always a threat on the court, adding that the Iowa star cannot be stopped once she finds her rhythm. So the only thing her team can focus on is containing the other four Iowa players.

"Obviously our focus will be on her but not solely on her", Kim Mulkey said. Caitlin is going to do what she does. You're not going to stop her. You just hope you can contain her a little bit and make sure that you do your job on the other four players."

LSU booked their berth in the Elite 8 following a 78-69 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Despite initial struggles, Flau'jae Johnson took charge on the court and scored 24 points along with 12 rebounds and one assist to lead her team to victory. Angel Reese contributed 16 points along with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark continued her dominant performance this season, emerging as the top scorer in the Iowa vs Colorado Sweet 16 clash. The 22-year-old scored an impressive 29 points along with six rebounds and 15 assists as the Hawkeyes cruised to an 89-68 victory.

Kim Mulkey heaps praise on Caitlin Clark as a 'generational player'

Clark has broken several records this season, including becoming the NCAA leading scorer and breaking the previous mark set by the late Pete Maravich.

Kim Mulkey recognizes the talent the Iowa star has and accepts that she will be a threat to her team. Mulkey also called Clark a 'generational player' and that she excels in every aspect of the game:

"Well, the biggest name is Caitlin Clark. The difference is the personnel. The difference is those that were role players last year are now big players, which is what all coaches hope, is that you respect the process, and when your time arrives, you take advantage of it."

"They're still going to shoot a lot of threes. But Caitlin Clark is a generational player. She's not all about threes. She can pass the ball. She can take you off the dribble", Mulkey said.

