WATCH: NC State star DJ Burns shows his class by taking pictures with security after solid win over Duke in Elite Eight clash

As one of the more famous college hoops players, owing to his March Madness run, NC State star DJ Burns showed impeccable class right after his team`s win over 4-seed Duke on Sunday to reach the Final Four.

The six-foot-nine fifth year senior was recently caught on video taking a picture with security staff in the tunnel at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. He sought the security personnel in their quarters at the arena, and a handful of them came out to take their pictures with the big man.

Here's the video:

The video of DJ Burns taking photos with the arena security personnel has been posted on X by the NCAA March Madness page. As of this writing, it has gained roughly 2,000 likes and counting and has been viewed almost 127,000 times.

After taking his photos with fans, Burns understandably wanted to hurry to his team`s locker room, presumably to celebrate with his peers on their massive accomplishment. The NC State Wolfpack are in the Final Four for the first time since 1983, when they won their second (and latest) national championship.

Notably, that run was also remembered for NC State being the third-lowest-seeded team (no. 6) to win it all, after 7-seed UConn in 2014 and 8-seed Villanova in 1985.

DJ Burns was critical for the Wolfpack`s March Madness run, as he has proved time and time again that he can carry his team`s offense being an old school, back-to-the-basket big man in a game full of centers moving like guards and shooting threes.

DJ Burns` incredible run through the NCAA Tournament

The man, affectionately known by fans as "Mr. DJ," started being the talk of the town after helping lead NC State over in-state rival North Carolina for the ACC championship. He had 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the 84-76 victory over eventual top seed UNC.

His stellar play has since continued, barring an underwhelming four-point performance against Marquette in the Elite Eight. DJ Burns is averaging 18.2 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four NCAA Tournament games.

His signature game has been the most recent one against the Blue Devils, where he went 13-19 from the field and was an integral part of NC State`s second-half run to put the game to bed.

Up next on DJ Burns` list would be Purdue and seven-foot-four behemoth Zach Edey, who themselves are on an excellent redemption tour through March Madness after beating Tennessee.