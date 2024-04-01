Has NC State been to the Final Four before? The Wolfpack's March Madness history explored

Seed No. 11 NC State`s Cinderella run in March Madness continues, as they reached the Final Four in a 76-64 win over fourth-seed Duke. It has been a magical run for the Wolfpack so far. The team has battled as the lower-seeded squad in every round but they never let that get in their way.

Is this the first time that NC State has ever been to the Final Four? Here`s a quick look at the Wolfpack`s March Madness history. Perhaps you`d be surprised at the answer.

Has NC State been to the Final Four before?

Yes, they have. The NC State Wolfpack are making their fourth Final Four appearance in program history, but it`s been a long time since they last got here: 41 years to be precise (via USA Today).

In 1983, NC State won its second national championship against top-seed Houston as the sixth-seed. It was actually one of the most impressive title runs in NCAA history for a lower-seeded team too, as they were the third-lowest-seeded team ever to do so behind UConn (seventh-seed in 2014) and Villanova (eighth-seed in 1985).

Before that, the Wolfpack won their first-ever NCAA title in 1974 against Marquette. As such, it was likely fitting that they beat the Golden Eagles in the Sweet 16, as it was sort of a "homecoming" if you look back at the history of the matchup itself.

Either way, over four decades of waiting for a Final Four berth is a feat on its own. And now, NC State has a chance to get back into the March Madness title game, but not without having to go through one of the last two remaining 1-seeds in this year`s tournament.

NC State vs Zach Edey

Purdue is one of the remaining 1-seeds in this year`s NCAA Tournament (including UConn), after Houston and UNC already bit the dust. And one could attribute their success mostly to the dominant play of Zach Edey, who`s been pretty much unstoppable throughout March Madness.

The seven-foot-four tower of power is averaging an insane 30 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 1.75 blocks per game throughout four postseason games. His signature performance is a 40-point, 16-rebound masterclass in Purdue`s win against Tennessee, where the Boilermakers had to grind out a win after being down double digits early.

With DJ Burns on the opposite side for NC State, it will be a battle of two titans in the post in the Final Four.