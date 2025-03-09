"You're not helping them play well for us": Dan Hurley defends players from "degenerate gamblers" and "jealous fans" in latest interview

The UConn Huskies, coached by Dan Hurley, ended their 2024-2025 regular season with a dominant victory on Saturday. The unranked team scored a 41-point blowout, 81-50, of Big East rivals the Seton Hall Pirates on their home floor to head into postseason play with a 14-6 conference record, 22-9 overall.

Ad

Sophomore Solo Ball top-scored with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 29 minutes of action. But it was junior Aidan Mahaney who stood out for the back-to-back defending national champions, as he posted 10 markers, a rebound and two dimes in 14 minutes.

During the postgame press conference, Hurley spoke about how having rotational players such as Mahaney is integral for their aspirations of a national title three-peat. But with the fanfare that occurs in the college basketball landscape, the tenured tactician is pleading with fans and spectators to not attack his players personally.

Ad

Trending

"Sh*t-talking a kid on social media, any of our players, from our fans or the degenerate gamblers that lose, they're always going on there doing their deal," Hurley said (0:26). "And then obviously the opposing fans, they're jealous of UConn. They're always going to take their shots. Our fans need to get behind this kid, get behind all of our players.

Ad

"We need them to play well for us. If you sh*t on them on Twitter, you're not helping them play well for us. You're just being an idiot."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite how fans and spectators feel toward them, Hurley and the rest of the Huskies turn their attention to the Big East Tournament, which commences for them on Thursday, March 13, in Madison Square Garden with their opponent yet to be determined.

Dan Hurley lauds Aidan Mahaney as a spark off the bench

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Hurley also talked about in the presser about how much of a spark Aidan Mahaney could be for the program, especially in the Huskies' pursuit of a third straight national championship this month. For the 52-year-old, he appreciates what the veteran guard has improved on recently and will look to utilize it in the postseason.

"He's our best chance to have somebody come out off the bench at the guard spot right now, and help us in March here, catch a little bit of a roll and give us some production," Hurley said. "I think he's gotten better against pressure, and we're going to power him to help us the rest of the way. Hopefully today was a confidence builder."

For his third campaign with the UConn Huskies, Mahaney is averaging just 4.4 markers and 1.3 assists in 12.2 minutes played per contest but will surely crack the rotation as the season deepens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here