"You're supposed to get that if you say you're the best" Kentucky standout Aaron Harrison reflects on McDonald's All-American honor 

Former Kentucky Wildcats and Dallas Mavericks player, Aaron Harrison, made an appearance on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson's Run Your Race podcast on Thursday. Harrison revealed what went on behind the scenes in his basketball journey.

Ad

The 30-year-old admitted that the McDonald's All-American selection along with his brother, Andrew Harrison, was a really pivotal moment in his career. But his family made sure that he didn't become complacent after receiving the honor.

"I was just raised very humbly. Like, my accomplishments weren't like celebrated so much because it was just like, 'You're supposed to do that.' You work like you say you're the best, whatever, like you're supposed to get accomplishments that come with being who you think you are," Harrison said. (25:14)

Ad

Trending

Ad

He continued to talk about the mentality his father instilled in him.

"So okay, what's next? My dad, man he's crazy. I never really celebrated... The most I celebrated was winning the state championship, but I didn't celebrate any accomplishments that I had."

In his freshman season at Kentucky, Harrison averaged 13.7 points per game while shooting 42.3%, 35.6% from the 3-point line and 79.0% from the charity stripe. He also scored the game-winning shot against Michigan to win the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Harrison declared for the NBA draft in 2015 after being named the preseason SEC Player of the Year. However, he went undrafted and joined the Charlotte Hornets in the Summer League.

How good was Aaron Harrison in high school?

Aaron Harrison was ranked No. 5 nationally in the Class of 2025 and was selected to play in the 2013 McDonald's All-American Game.

Harrison was among the then-top recruits, which included the likes of former Boston Celtics player Jabari Parker, the 2022 NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins and three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle.

Ad

He led the Fort Bend Travis High School to a 46-38 win over South Grand Prairie to win the Class 5A state title in Texas in Mar. 2013. Apart from being a part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, Harrison was also named the 2013 Texas Mr. Basketball.

His professional career also involved stints for European giants Galatasaray and Olympiacos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here