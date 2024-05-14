“You will forever be in my heart”: UConn star Paige Bueckers gushes over former teammate Nika Muhl’s latest selfie in Seattle jersey

On Monday, the Seattle Storm confirmed their roster for the 2024-25 season. Nika Muhl made it through the final cut alongside veterans Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sami Whitcomb, among others.

Muhl celebrated by posting a picture of herself in her Storm uniform on her Instagram:

Nika Muhl's former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers gushed over her in the comments:

"My glorious Nika, where do I even begin…. You make all the storms of my life go away & no lighting, thunder, or sight of a cloudy day. You make me as happy as a new born puppy & you will forever be in my heart as a bleed blue husky."

Paige Bueckers comment on Nika Muhl's post

This is not the first time Paige has been vocal about her support for Muhl. As she made her debut for the Storm against Phoenix Mercury on May 7th, Bueckers reacted to a snippet of Muhl's from the game:

"Look at her go."

When Paige Bueckers went viral during Nika Muhl's WNBA draft day

UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd hit the WNBA draft red carpet in support of their teammates, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl. Besides the draftees, the guard was the talk of the town.

When Muhl was called up to the stage after her draft announcement, cameras picked Bueckers filming her teammate with a proud look on her face, giving rise to the "proud mom" meme.

She was also seen gassing Nika Muhl up as her draft took longer than expected. She was picked No.14 by the Storm and before that, Bueckers joined the crowd in chanting, "We want Nika."

Her love for the Muhl has always been evident as she once got emotional talking about her. During the postgame press conference after UConn's Big Ten Tournament win, Paige Bueckers said (via CT Insider):

“Playing with Nika has just been a joy. It's kind of unfortunate we didn't get to play together more, but this is like my sister, my twin. She’s just been there for me for everything that I’ve been through, I’ve been there for her for whatever she’s going through.

“This is what makes the game of basketball so special. We will be remembered for what we did on the court,” Bueckers said. "What us players will take away the most are our relationships and the memories and just the bonds we’ve created."

While Muhl prepares for her regular season debut, Paige and the UConn Huskies will look forward to another great season run.

What are your predictions for both of these stars' upcoming seasons? Let us know in the comment section below.

