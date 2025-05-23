"Young killa!! Go get em!!": College hoops fans react as Marcus Vaughns commits to LSU

Marcus Vaughns became the first commit in the 2026 recruiting class for Matt McMahon and LSU. The 6-foot-8 small forward out of Australia pledged to the Tigers on Thursday, according to On3.

Vaughns, who is unranked in the 247Sports composite rankings, is currently playing at the NBA Global Academy in Australia. He had an option to play in the NBL Next Stars program but elected to play college ball for the Tigers.

Marcus Vaughns confirmed his commitment via his Instagram account.

"Grateful to announce my commitment to LSU!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, and a big thank you to (BA Centre of Excellence) and (NBA Academy) for helping me achieve this lifelong dream," he wrote.

Fans were excited to hear the news, and many chimed in on the comment section of the post.

"Yea Young Killa!! Go get em!!!" one fan wrote, adding a series of fire emojis.

"Proud of you gang 👏🏾🔥," another said.

"Good stuff young fella keep that grind up," one user added.

"Welcome to the fam Marcus. So happy to have you. #GeauxTigers #BootUp" a fan commented.

"Smile next time bro," another fan joked.

"Great. Now I gotta pick up and move to Louisiana," one more chimed in.

Marcus Vaughns' reason to join LSU comes down to family ties with coaching staff

Marcus Vaughns seemingly has ties to LSU associate coach David Patrick, who is also Australian. Speaking to the Matthew Brune of "TheBengalTiger", Vaughns went into detail about his visit to Baton Rouge and how his ties to Patrick helped secure his commitment.

"The visit was awesome," Vaughns said. "It really blew me away. I already knew their facilities were top tier, but when I saw it, it really blew my mind. The coaching staff, the performance center, the academic centers, it’s all very nice."

In addition, Vaunghs added that he has known coach Patrick since he was five years old.

"I have a good relationship with coach McMahon," Vaughns said. “Coach David Patrick, I’ve known him basically my whole life. It was good to build a relationship with the rest of the staff as well."

Marcus Vaughns further explained that Patrick and his father go way back and that he has met him several times since he was a kid. When Patrick was at TCU, he would fly out to Australia regularly and visit his practices.

Vaughns will join the LSU team that finished 14-18 last season.

