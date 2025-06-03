"Young man keep making parents proud": Fans celebrate Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's big day before Syracuse debut

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony graduated from Long Island Lutheran, New York, on Friday. Anthony committed to his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, ahead of next season.
Anthony's graduation was attended by his mother, La La Anthony and his father, Carmelo, and family members. On Monday, La La posted snippets of the ceremony on Instagram, including her son wearing a red convocation gown and family members holding up cardboard cutouts of his face to support him on his big day.
La La captioned the post:
"👨🏽🎓❤️ @kiyananthony."
College basketball fans congratulated the No. 1-ranked prospect in New York, according to ESPN, on his big day.
"Congratulations young man, keep making your parents proud," one wrote.
"Congrats, now the real question, how do y'all get that many tickets for the graduation ceremony," another posted.
"Oh wow! Congratulations!!," one wrote.
"Ohhh I know I'm getting old! I remember her being pregnant with him!! My God today!," another fan wrote.
"Congratsss," one posted.
"Baby cousin with the sign then him on his shoulder...they have to redo this pic in a few years," another wrote.
Kiyan Anthony praises La La's impact on his career
La La Anthony posts pictures and clips on Instagram from Kiyan Anthony's games while showcasing her support for her son. During Friday's segment of the Nilosophy podcast, the Syracuse commit highlighted her importance in his career.
"My mom is definitely, she’s the big dawg, she does all of the dirty work," he said (11:01). "... whatever I'm not doing at home, whatever I'm not doing - she calls everybody. She always makes sure I get to wherever I have to go safely. She makes sure everywhere I'm good.
"So I just call her when I need anything - she’s going to make sure it's done. And I just try to support her in whatever she’s got going on, ’cause she works a lot. She always puts me first."
La La and Kiyan Anthony share a close relationship. The pair will part for the first time when Kiyan goes to Syracuse to start his college basketball career. During an interview with Athlon Sport last week, La La revealed her feelings at their impending parting.
"It makes me really sad, but I'm glad Syracuse is still in New York," La La said.
"It's a five-hour drive and a 45-minute flight, so I'll be there as much as I can. I try not to think about it too much because it does make me sad. He's my only child, so I'm gonna miss him so much. But I'm glad that he's close enough that I can get there when I need to."
The talented Kiyan Anthony will have huge shoes to fill when he goes to Syracuse where his father won the national championship in 2003. As evidenced by his mother's words, she will be present to support his transition.
